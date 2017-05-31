Byo councillors’ resolutions draw MDC-T anger

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter

THE MDC-T is on collision course with its councillors in Bulawayo after reversing two major policies that the councillors adopted recently and calling them to a hearing over allegations of corruptions.

All the city’s councillors are from the MDC-T.

The party ordered the councillors to reverse a decision to permit the Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo, to have two top of the range official vehicles with a combined value of $181 000. It instructed councillors to immediately stop water cuts in the city.

Councillors formulate policy which management that comprises the town clerk and the local authority’s directors implement.

Recently, council management bought a Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $63 000 for the mayor, Clr Moyo and a new up-class Mercedes Benz GLE 250 valued at $118 000.

The local authority purchased the Chevrolet while awaiting Government approval to buy the Mercedes Benz.

Councillors later passed a resolution for the Trailblazer to be used by the town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, while he awaited delivery of his own vehicle, which is being imported from Germany.

The Trailblazer, it was agreed, would be returned to the mayoral fleet after Mr Dube got his vehicle.

The MDC-T has opposed councillors’ decision and directed that the Trailblazer be sold and the proceeds used for service delivery in the city.

The recent developments could point to the existence of a rift between councillors and their parent party.

On May 25, the MDC-T through its provincial executive, summoned the councillors to answer to a number of “corruption” allegations despite previously defending them during a Government probe, alleging they were being unnecessarily targeted and harassed.

The provincial executive which summoned the councillors is headed by Mr Gift Banda who was fired by the Government from council over corruption allegations.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the party’s provincial offices in the city, the acting provincial spokesperson, Mr Felix Mafa, said the party did not protect miscreants and corrupt councillors, staff and executives within council.

He said they had resolved to summon the councillors to rein them in and ensure that they do not abuse their powers.

“The council must let the mayor use the Mercedes Benz G Class as part of his working conditions, but park the Trailblazer forthwith so that it can be sold and its proceeds used for service provision.

“It was thought to be very expensive for the poor council to spend $118 000 for the G Class Benz and $63 000 for the Trailblazer. If need be, the town clerk must use the BT50 model until his car of choice is delivered by September 2017,” said Mr Mafa.

The acting provincial spokesperson further revealed that they had ordered the local authority to immediately cease disconnecting residents’ water supplies for non-payment of rates and rentals, saying this was inhumane.

“It is common knowledge that there is 95 percent unemployment rate in Bulawayo and those working are not being paid, repossession of property is not pro-poor but capitalism. Further to that council should not disconnect water for the poor residents since water provision is one of the eight socio-economic rights.

“We as a party urge our elected leaders to be people-oriented and be accountable to one’s character and avoid underhand deals. Those found against the law shall dance to their music,” said Mr Mafa.

Speaking on the consequences likely to be suffered by the councillors if they did not heed the party directives, Mr Mafa said they believed councillors would take direction from the party as they were elected on the MDC-T ticket.

“While I would not want to be pessimistic as I believe the councillors know that they were elected under the MDC-T ticket I must be quick to remind people that as a party we have in the past fired Chitungwiza councillors and as you know history speaks for itself.

“We are the majority within the BCC and I am confident they will listen to all our resolutions, we will now wait for the move to be instituted by the councillors but we are very optimistic that all the resolutions which we have told them will be duly implemented,” said Mr Mafa.

Questioned on whether reprimanding councillors did not expose the party’s double standards considering that the MDC-T strongly defended Mr Banda when the Government recommended his expulsion a few months ago, Mr Mafa was non-committal, saying the matter was sub-judice.

Contacted for comment the city’s acting mayor, Clr Lilian Mlilo, said they were yet to meet as councillors to discuss the way forward.

@vusadb