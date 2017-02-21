Byo crew rocks Harare at 263 pre-launch party

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya recently in Harare

BULAWAYO bartenders, DJs and revellers proved they were the life of the party when they invaded Harare on Saturday for a Club 263 pre-launch party.

The party at City Sports bar was held to tease Harare fun lovers and prepare them for the club which opens its doors next month. It was also a yardstick for Bulawayo to showcase its cultural diversity, much to the enthusiasm of outgoing Harare revellers who gladly mixed and mingled with the visitors.

Led by Bulawayo Club 263 hosts, Obama and Queen and DJs Willz, Molffy, Blammie and Galaz, one would have been forgiven for thinking they were in the City of Kings as the club had a typical Bulawayo vibe with mostly the latest house music being played. To complete the Bulawayo feel were waitresses and security personnel who ensured patrons were given the best attention.

Revellers who had travelled to Harare for the pre-launch left many clamouring for more as they were fascinated by their skills on the dancefloor. The Bulawayo revellers who named themselves Team Gobisiqolo gave revellers a teaser of Bulawayo nightlife, showing them it was less of appearance and dress code, but dance moves. The Harare revellers could not help but take to the dancefloor to learn one or two moves. They also returned the favour by teaching Team Gobisiqolo the clarks – a popular dancehall routine when Harare DJs took to the decks. The Bulawayo crew proved their cultural versatility as they danced along to different tunes without struggle.

But more excited were male patrons who were mesmerised by the beauty of the female patrons. Some were heard saying they wanted to relocate to Bulawayo, the source of beauties.

DJ Blammie who was second runner up at the Bulawayo Club 263 DJs clash proved his worth as he played diverse music, much to the delight of Harare and Bulawayo fans. Not to be outdone was Bev who took to the stage and did what she knows best, thrilling revellers as usual with her unparalleled geisha dance moves.

Club 263 proprietor – Biggie Chinoperekwei said City Sports bar had been temporarily closed to pave way for Club 263 as they wanted to conduct a test run of the forthcoming club which opens its doors in Harare next month. The club will be located at Jason Moyo and Mbuya Nehanda St (former Barca).

“The team from Bulawayo came and simply showed people here what they’re made of. Their expertise on the decks, mic and dancefloor is unmatched, something which made the party exciting,” said Chinoperekwei.

“We’re now looking forward to the official launch next month. It’ll be way more interesting than the pre-party which was just a precursor.”

He said the Harare club will be manned by Bulawayo personnel to ensure the city’s party environment is maintained.