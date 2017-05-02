Byo ducks Kasukuwere ouster calls

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Bulawayo is the only province that has not pronounced itself on the fate of the party’s national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere after nine others called for his ouster.

In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu said the matter had been overtaken by events.

In Bulawayo, only the party’s provincial Women’s League has come out in the open calling for Cde Kasukuwere’s sacking. The Provincial Coordinating Committee and Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) promised to meet to come up with a resolution.

Initially, the province said the two committees were to meet two weeks ago on the matter, but moved their indaba to last Wednesday citing security reasons.

Last Wednesday’s meeting was postponed again with the leadership saying it would be held after the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which ended on Saturday.

Cde Ndlovu said they have since decided to shelve the meeting altogether.

He said President Mugabe was handling Cde Kasukuwere’s issue and it was pointless for them to meet over the matter.

“The President has set a committee which he sent to the province where these problems started. So who are we to make decisions when the President has made his decision? This (meeting) has been overtaken by events. The President is handling that,” said Cde Ndlovu.

On Wednesday last week, Politburo member and Speaker of Parliament Cde Jacob Mudenda led a four-member team to investigate Cde Kasukuwere’s issue in his Mashonaland Central home province.

Cde Ndlovu said Cde Kasukuwere’s fate will be decided by the committee which was set by President Mugabe.

He however said if the provincial leaders want the issue to be discussed in their normal provincial coordinating committee meetings they will do so.

“I personally don’t see it necessary to go and discuss that until we hear the future of the thing (Kasukuwere’s ouster). But we’re going to have our normal coordinating meeting which we’re supposed to sit and discuss other issues. If that comes at that meeting I wouldn’t mind. I don’t think it is very necessary to call for a PCC to discuss Kasukuwere anymore. That’s how I look at the issue myself. If the President had not intervened we would have said let’s continue,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Cde Kasukuwere is facing a litany of accusations which include plotting to unseat President Mugabe by setting up parallel party structures.

