Byo fans want more Jah Prayzah

Melissa Mpofu/Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporters

COME back again Jah Prayzah was the clarion call from thousands of fans who attended his show at Hartsfield Tshisanyama in Bulawayo where he performed, non-stop, for three hours on Saturday.

It was a great way to cap off the week long ZITF as the businesspeople who had attended the fair, together with Bulawayo residents, thronged the popular chill spot. Also, those from Harare who were here for the ZITF and were counting their losses after failing to attend the much hyped Thomas Mapfumo Big Bira likely had a change of heart as Jah Prayzah’s show was exceptional.

With many kwaito and house music lovers also having been let down by the Uhuru Festival organisers who cancelled the show at the last hour, Jah Prayzah’s concert ended up being the place to be for many who had gone to the Large City Hall with the hope of seeing Professor and Dr Malinga.

Approaching Hartsfield Tshisanyama, one was met by hordes of cars and hundreds of people all heading to the venue. It was a scene usually witnessed at Kalawa Homecoming parties. Security and police had a torrid time controlling the crowds, some of whom were appearing with fake tags. Some, especially those with satchels, were clearly there on other serious business, thievery, that is usually the case at events of such magnitude.

Having last performed in the city last year, Jah Prayzah was on a quest to please his Bulawayo fans who were visibly starved of his entertainment. The long wait was worth their while as Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation band took them on a musical journey which was a mixture of his old and new tracks.

And he did not disappoint as the crowd that was very peaceful, left the show fully satisfied with his performance that they will likely not forget anytime soon.

Here was a man whose song, Kutongwa Kwaro, had become a national anthem late last year when former President Robert Mugabe stepped down, paving way for a new era – performing that track live and with so much zeal.

It was a best of both worlds as those who love his contemporary sound that is fused with traditional instruments had a chance to dance to songs such as Jerusarema, Goto and Muchinjiko while the young ones were treated to tracks such as My Lilly that features Nigerian star Davido, Nziyo Yerudo with Yemi Alade and Sendekera with Mafikizolo.

His sound was quite different from his previous performance last year showing that the artiste is constantly reinventing himself. His composure and well-choreographed stage works showed why the band was one of the most sought after in the country, especially by corporates.

After performing Kutonga Kwaro – the track many were waiting for, most thought the show had ended, but it was just the beginning of more to come as Jah Prayzah went back to where it all started with the performance of songs such as Tsviriyo that shot him to fame.

When his time was up after three solid hours of making people dance and sing themselves hoarse, Jah Prayzah left the stage in a huff and was led to a waiting black Mercedes Benz by his body guards. He was driven off at high speed, possibly to avert fans swarming him as he is now one of the country’s biggest idols. And after a short while, fans realised he had left but it was clear they still wanted more of him.

Some thought he had gone for a recess as his band was still at it, but alas, he never returned. Since the show ended just after 3AM, some made their way to nightclubs to finish off the night.

But, Jah Prayzah did not go it alone as earlier on, the opening acts, Champion Sounds, Iyasa and Mzoe 7 had put the crowd into a partying mood.

Champion Sounds outdid themselves with their set of local and international dancehall. One would have sworn Judgement Yard were at the show as Champion Sounds’ set was equally good, if not better than Judgement Yard. Playing Winky D’s music for almost an hour was also a brilliant idea as it seemed like he was part of the entertainers.

Winky D is another favourite of many in Bulawayo.