Byo fire incidents decline

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO recorded 383 fire incidents last year, a sharp decrease of 45 percent compared to 691 recorded over the same period in 2015, a senior council official said yesterday.

Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Richard Petersen shared the statistics during the handover and unveiling of fire and rescue equipment by United Kingdom based by Operation Florian at the Famona Fire Station.

“As at December 31, 2016, the service recorded a reduction in the occurrence of fires from 691 in 2015 to 383 in 2016, representing a 45 percent decrease in fire outbreaks in the city. This was a consequence of improved fire safety information, systems, programmes targeted at mitigating risks of fire outbreaks and improved strategies in the enforcement of the city’s fire safety by-laws,” said Mr Petersen.

He said the partnership with Operation Florian has seen them receive 13 vehicles, materials and training of students and personnel in the past seven years.

The chief fire officer said the emergency service now has the capacity to respond to all distress calls within 10 minutes, the exception being Mahatshula, Woodville, Waterford and Cowdray Park suburbs due to longer distances from the nearest station.

He said the partnership had resulted in the re-opening of Nkulumane and Northend fire stations in 2012 after their closure in 2008 due to economic challenges.

“Our neighbouring fire services operational capabilities have also improved in the past six years through donations of fire engines, firefighting and rescue equipment, personal protective equipment, clothing and training of personnel by Operation Florian,” said Mr Petersen.

“As a result Bulawayo has benefited in that Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane, Victoria Falls and Plumtree are now responding to emergencies occurring along their respective major highways that link with Bulawayo. There is greater collaboration between Bulawayo Emergency Services and its neighbours and this has resulted in reduced pressure on the Bulawayo Fire Emergency Services’ resources”.

Bulawayo and other local authorities received equipment and an ambulance. A fire tender donated to BCC is on its way from the United Kingdom.

Present at the handover ceremony was Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo, Britain’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Catriona Laing, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, senior council officials, Operation Florian head of delegation Mr Shepherd Ndlovu and other officials as well as, students from the University of Central Lancashire and officials from other local authorities.

Clr Moyo said the donations have assisted the city and have been influential in ensuring that the emergency services in Bulawayo are still able to serve the city and the greater parts of Matabeleland region.

Ms Laing thanked Operation Florian for the partnership with Bulawayo City Council and said one of the things she loved about Zimbabweans was their commitment to learning and improving.