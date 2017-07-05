Byo hosts Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses are set to gather for annual regional conventions in Bulawayo starting this week.

Mr Cohen Chikwira, a Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson, said the regional conventions for Bulawayo begin on Friday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair under the theme “Don’t Give Up.”

“Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe are organising 57 conventions in seven languages. In Bulawayo, the first convention will be held from July 7 to 9 at ZITF Hall number 3 in Ndebele followed by a Shona convention from July 28 to 30 at the same venue.

From August 4 to 6 there will be an English convention at the Amphitheatre,” said Mr Chikwira.

He said admission to each event will be free and the conventions begin at 9:20AM each day.

Mr Chikwira said the programme is divided into 52 parts and will be presented in a variety of formats, including brief discourses, interviews, and short videos.

