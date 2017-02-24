Byo kickstarts festivities. . . Youths march to honour February-born icon

Auxilia Katongomara and Leonard Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

Hundreds of Bulawayo youths yesterday marched in the streets to kickstart the 21st February Movement celebrations to be held in Matobo district tomorrow.

The colourful long procession that had army and prisons bands providing the music as well as traditional dance groups, temporarily brought business to a halt in the Central Business District as workers who seemed taken by surprise, came out of buildings to watch the procession.

More than 200 000 delegates drawn from the country’s 10 provinces are expected to attend the celebrations to be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School.

A carnival atmosphere engulfed the city as the youths chanted slogans and sang praises of their revolutionary leader President Mugabe as they marched from Stanley Square to the Large City Hall.

Clad in T-shirts written “President @ 93”, the youths broke into song and dance upon arrival at the Large City Hall where the mini carnival ended.

Traditional groups that included Thandanani Women’s ensemble, Iluba Lemvelo and Hloseni arts also had the opportunity to entertain the crowds.

National youth league secretary for tourism, Cde Betty Dhliwayo, said the mini carnival was meant to kickstart President Mugabe’s birthday celebrations.

“Long ago elders used to host a carnival after good rains. Our mini carnival is meant to kickstart the celebrations set for Saturday in Matabeleland South province,” said Cde Dhliwayo.

She said the event was also therefore precursor to a programme to mobilise supporters for the 2018 elections.

“We did this in Bulawayo to see how 2018 will be like. I saw some MDC supporters shaken by this event standing in verandahs when they saw we are organised. We don’t go about destroying property or stealing we are orderly people,” said Cde Dhliwayo.

Bulawayo youth chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa said the Bulawayo Youth League was excited to be part of the celebrations.

“We are happy to be celebrating President Mugabe’s 93rd birthday and we wish him many more.

Bulawayo is just a few kilometres away from Matobo hence we are as good as the hosts. We have mobilised 100 buses to ferry people to the celebrations,” said Mokgohloa.

Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzai Chipanga said preparations were yesterday 98 percent complete.

“They are now concentrating on the décor, they’ve finished pitching tents.

We had initially pitched tents for the VIPs and VVIPs but we have put up tents for everyone in case it rains,” said Cde Chipanga.

He urged people to come in their numbers to commemorate the special day.

He said delegates would be ferried to Matopos by train and buses as from yesterday evening.

“People from Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Harare, Manicaland and some from Midlands will be leaving this evening (Thursday) by train.

“They are going to benefit from the train coming from Mutare and we hope that they will arrive tomorrow,” said Cde Chipanga.

He said there would be a train plying the Victoria Falls-Hwange route to cater for people from Matabeleland North province.

“Another train is going to ply Gwanda- Bulawayo, they say time is no longer allowing them to go as far as Beitbridge and catch up with the time of the event,” said Cde Chipanga.

He said some delegates travelling by road are expected in Bulawayo and Matobo this evening.

“We have arranged accommodation for them at some schools on Friday evening. They will sleep again on Saturday evening after the event because we don’t want people to travel at night,” said Cde Chipanga.

He said NetOne is constructing a permanent booster to cater for network challenges.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland North Province has organised eight buses and a train to take delegates to the party.

The province plans to transport about 20 000 people.

Matabeleland North provincial Youth League chairman Cde Mbongeni Dube said more than a dozen private vehicles have also been mobilised.

“A train with five coaches will depart Victoria Falls at 8PM tomorrow (tonight) and arrive in Bulawayo the next morning. We have also secured 15 private cars and we still appeal to those with private cars to come forward and pick some delegates,” said Cde Dube.

Politburo member Cde Sithembiso Nyoni provided the Nkayi bus while the Tsholotsho one was donated by Hillside Teachers’ College, with others secured from schools.

