Byo laughs at Warriors’ expense

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s dreary performance at the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) is not something that fellow countrymen will let go, even comedian Ntando Van Moyo took a dig at them saying the team selection was suspicious.

Van Moyo was performing with Carl Joshua Ncube at Rainbow Hotel last Friday night during the Ezinkulu Comedy clash.

Van Moyo was very livid and so were some members of the audience with the Warriors performance, but got people to look at the funny side of the whole Gabon disaster.

He said coach Callisto Pasuwa was unfair in choosing the players to represent the country as he did not cast his net as wide as he should have done.

“I never thought there was marginalisation before I saw the Warriors’ squad chosen for Afcon. There was no player from outside Harare, and also us in Bulawayo we wanted our players to be included in a squad. That is of national importance that is discussed in Parliament as we also want to blame our own players that we know and watch week in and week out. Lathi sifuna ukuthi uPeter Muduhwa udlisile hayikhona ukuthi udle uTKP (We also want to join in with the arguments that our players like Peter Muduhwa cost the team not that he slept with TKP),” drawing a rapturous laughter from the crowd.

This was in reference to rumours that the Bosso star defender and a rapper cum radio personality Sandisiwe Dube, were in a relationship.

After the show Van Moyo said: “The Warriors joke was to promote unity of purpose and show people there’s more than one perspective to an issue particularly to team selection. We should be given equal opportunities in good and bad times.”

Van Moyo said he was happy with the attendance on the night.

“The show was good and liked the attendance considering it’s January. We took a risk in doing a show at this time of the year. However, the risk we took was good, showing that people still want some comic relief in these tough and trying times,” said Van Moyo.

As for Carl Joshua Ncube it seems that he is trying to perfect his jokes as his set was a repeat series of his gags.

This is something that he has defended for a long time saying he was trying to improve how he delivers the jokes to different audiences and it was impossible for any comedian to have a new set every time he is on stage.