Byo lines up 11 projects for 2018

Nqobile Tshili, Business Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Council has lined up 11 developmental projects to steer the city’s business, economic growth and service delivery this year.

The Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, revealed this in the council’s annual 2017 report where he highlighted the BCC’s growth projections for the year.

Once the country’s manufacturing hub, Bulawayo is in dire need of investment to rejuvenate its economy through increased business activity and the creation of more job opportunities after years of stagnation and de-industrialisation.

The city is already spearheading doing business reforms under the rapid results initiative framework meant to position Bulawayo as a favourable investment destination.

“Apart from continuing with projects not completed (in 2017) like the rehabilitation of Aisleby 1 and 2, rehabilitation of Sauerstown sewer outfall deep section, servicing of new areas with water, sewer and roads, council intends to carry out the following projects: CBZ — council partnership — development of 670 medium density residential stands in Mahatshula. The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed,” said Mr Dube.

He said the $60 million Egodini Redevelopment Project was a major focus this year. The designs for the project, said the Town Clerk, have been done as well as tenders for contractors.

He said the administrative takeover of Mbundane/Rangemore suburbs under Umguza to the north through Statutory Instrument 212 of 1996 was on course and an agreement has been reached with Umguza Rural District Council.

“The formalities of the administrative takeover are already in process,” said Mr Dube.

The takeover process will result in BCC supplying water and sewer services to Mbundane and Emthunzini suburbs that are administered by the Umguza RDC. The BCC is also targeting to service Mahatshula, Highmount, Mhlangeni Phase II, Woodville, Pumula South and Magwegwe extension by providing sewer, water and roads in the new suburbs.

Mr Dube said the BCC plans to produce 4 890 stands in suburbs such as Norwood to mitigate the ballooning housing list, which has exceeded 100 000. He said council also plans to reconstruct 3.6km of its roads, premix overlays 4.6km, reseals 16km and re-gravelling 30km.

Mr Dube said the BCC would install solar street lights along 10th Avenue between Basch and Herbert Chitepo roads, Masiyephambili Drive from Luveve intersection to new Hyde Park Road intersection.

He said the council would be retrofitting 100 tower lights citywide with LED lights while installing new street lights and tower lights using the three percent ward retention.

Mr Dube said although the 11 highlighted projects constitute the major development targets for the year, the BCC would embark on more development projects that are consistent with economic development. He said the local authority would also focus on investment promotion, especially in the hospitality industry.

“The city cannot cope with high demand for accommodation when hosting such high profile events as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Mine Entra and Hlanganani Sanganai Tourism Expo,” he said.

The BCC has high hopes of increased business activity under the new political dispensation, which has already enticed local and foreign business players.