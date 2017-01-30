Byo man ‘date rapes’ Form 1

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A 29-year-old man from Bulawayo`s Barham Green suburb has appeared in court for having sexual intercourse once with a Form One pupil after making her drunk.

William Shito gave the 15-year-old girl $10, thanking her after spending the night with her.

The court heard that Shito and the girl who cannot be named for ethical reasons met for the first time last week on Sunday.

On the same day, Shito took the girl to his house, gave her beer until she became drunk and slept with her.

Shito appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of having sex with a minor. He pleaded guilty and Mr Tashaya remanded him out of custody to today for sentencing.

“I didn`t know that she was a minor. I only knew her on Sunday last week and on that same day we had sex. Judging by her body, I thought she was more than 18 years old,” said Shito.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on January 22 at around 2PM, the girl was coming from church in Nkulumane 12 suburb and met Shito and his friend along the road.

“The accused person followed her and proposed love but the complainant did not answer him. After a few minutes, another accused person`s friend came driving and picked his friend including the complainant and they drove off to Barham Green shops to buy beer,” he said.

“After that, they proceeded to Shito’s place of residence and the accused person together with the complainant dropped off,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that Shito and the girl started to drink beer until she got drunk.

“The accused person asked the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him and she agreed. The two had protected sex once and after the act the accused person gave the complainant $10,” said Mr Dlodlo.

He said the girl spent the night with Shito and went home the following day.

@cynthiamthembo1