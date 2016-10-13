Byo man wins last AFDIS house

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

OWNING a house has always been a priority for 28-year-old Prince Dube, an assistant cashier at a local beer garden. But as life would have it and perhaps due to the waning economy and the dreary standards of living, his priority remained a dream, a dream he never in his wildest imagination thought would become reality.

Today Prince is a proud owner of a four-roomed, fully tiled, walled and gated house in Harare’s Budiriro suburb.

All it took for him to win the house was drink a couple of Gold Blend whiskeys and enter the just ended African Distillers Limited Zimbabwe (Afdis), Think out Of the Box, Gold Blend Rare Blended Whisky competition.

For his efforts, he became the third and final winner of the competition, which came to an end last weekend. The final draw was held in Mutare last weekend.

Prince joined another Bulawayo man who also won a house in the same competition this year.

A shocked, but excited Prince said: “It’s been three years since I started drinking Gold Blend. I can’t explain how I feel about this. All I can say is I’m over the moon and excited.

“I really never thought I’d win a house in this competition. I literally screamed when I got the message on Saturday evening.”

The drinker reminisced on how he had been renting for the greater part of his life and how he always wanted to own a house. Talking about how he started drinking the beverage he said: “I always dash it with energy drink. I’ve been drinking it for the past three years and was introduced to it by one of my friends”.

“I remember how I fell in love with Gold Blend. We’d gone out and had gotten a bottle and had no dilution so we opted to use beer, Black Label to be precise.

“We got so wasted and that’s when I realised I preferred whisky to beer and Gold Blend is now my favourite.”

Asked if he would relocate to Harare, Prince said he would likely rent out the house.

AFDIS Southern region regional manager Nhlonpeng Ncube said the competition was the biggest life changing alcoholic promotion in Zimbabwean history.

“As AFDIS, we’re grateful to the whole country for the magnificent support. The competition has boosted our sales and also created brand loyalty,” said Ncube.

The competition ran for six months.

“This was a way of thanking the consumers in making this flagship brand grow. We’d a lot of entries and Bulawayo obviously had the largest number.”

The final draw was held in Sakubva suburb in Mutare. Other winners of the competition are Brighton Ndlovu, an upcoming DJ from Bulawayo and Tinaivo Tapfumaneyi from Masvingo.

