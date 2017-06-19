Byo, Mat North start preps for President’s interface rally

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces have started preparing to host President Mugabe for the Presidential Youth Interface rallies to be held early next month.

The ruling party recently launched Presidential Youth Interface rallies, where President Mugabe is going around the country meeting youths and hearing their concerns.

The rallies were also organised to drum-up support for the revolutionary party ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

President Mugabe launched the rallies in Marondera, Mashonaland East province last month before the second one was held in Mutare, Manicaland on Friday last week.

The Zanu-PF Youth League said President Mugabe’s third leg of the Youth Interface rally will be held in Masvingo on June 30, with the event expected to coincide with the launch of a massive voter registration campaign by the revolutionary party.

An inter district meeting was held in Lupane yesterday as part of preparations for the President’s rally.

Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the rally would be held at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane.

“We held a meeting today as part of the preparations for the provincial rally for the President. No date has been set yet but we’ve been advised that it will be early July after the Masvingo rally. Our youths are ready for the rally.

“A provincial committee to prepare for the rally has been set up and a number of meetings have been lined up for the provincial executive council (PEC) and the PCC before the rally,” said Cde Moyo.

Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu said a provincial co-ordinating meeting was held in the province on Saturday and committees were set up to prepare for the rally in the city on a date yet to be announced.

“We held a PCC meeting and we’ve started working on preparations for the big rally for the President. The date for the Bulawayo rally is yet to be set. We’ll be giving updates as we continue with preparations,” said Cde Ndlovu

The party’s secretary for youth affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, said the Masvingo rally will be held at Mucheke Stadium.

Cde Chipanga said the Youth League wanted to embark on a massive campaign to make sure that young people are registered to vote. — @pamelashumba1