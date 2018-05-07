Byo models come out for Miss Tourism auditions

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

OVER 60 aspiring models turned out for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Bulawayo auditions on Friday and Saturday with 29 being shortlisted ahead of the regional finals next month.

The MTZ Bulawayo auditions were held at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) offices in the city with judges being radio and television personality Maurice Touch, Elvis Sibanda, ZTA regional boss Novuyo Mathonsi and the pageant’s Bulawayo licence holder Nobesuthu Masango who was Miss Big 1999. Also part of those who helped out were former Miss Tourism Lorraine Maphala-Phiri and Strides Modelling agency boss Sipho Mazibuko.

Hartsfield Tshisanyama was last week unveiled as the venue for the MTZ Bulawayo regional finals. From the 29, three beauties will be shortlisted at the regional finale and will go on to represent the city at the national finals taking place in Bulawayo later this year.

Masango said competition at the auditions was very stiff and they had a tough time coming up with the finalists.

“The girls were very articulate and most of them met our set criteria. There were a few that we thought were below the standard as most outdid themselves. They all came prepared to make it to the regional finals and made it very difficult for us to choose,” said Masango.

“The turnout was overwhelming as we didn’t think all those ladies would come through. We’re happy with the ones that we shortlisted.”

She said they would further trim the number in preparation for the July 7 regional finals.

“For the regional finals, we want between 18 and 20 models. So there’ll be a vetting process that we shall do to get that number for the finals on July 7. This week, we’ll hold a photo shoot with the girls who’ll have made it,” said Masango.

Meanwhile, Victoria Falls which has held its regional auditions is set to hold its finals on May 19 followed by Masvingo on May 25 and Bindura on May 26.

Mutare will host its final on June 2. Chinhoyi has set June 8 as the date for its final and June 16 for Marondera.

