Byo Poly designs multi-purpose water cart

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo Polytechnic has designed a new innovative animal-drawn water machine that could be used for irrigation purposes.

The machine was exhibited at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last week.

College representative, Mr Paul Kuzowamunhu, said the innovative cart was a multi-purpose machine that operates like a bush pump and is suitable for the marginalised areas.

“The cart is a multi-purpose one and works exactly like a bush pump. It is meant to service rural and resettlement areas to fetch water from rivers, dams and wells for domestic use,” he said.

Mr Kuzowamunhu said the cart saves time and is ideal to be used to irrigate crops by farmers.

“It saves time to fetch water on a daily basis; hence women can tend to other productive projects. The water cart is also ideal to carry water to irrigate tobacco nurseries and horticulture projects by marginal farmers,” he said.

Mr Kuzowamunhu told Business Chronicle that the operator of the animal-drawn water cart simply dips the suction end of the hose into the water source and pumps with the cart coming with three drop doors.

Drums can be removed and the cart used to carry other items such as firewood, garden produce among other things.

Mr Kuzowamunhu said the water cart can be used to fetch water in large amounts and it has an advantage compared to the old system of fetching water.

“This gadget (animal-drawn water cut) can be used to harness water in large amounts at one go and is lighter to use compared to the old system of a bucket system and it is one of its major advantages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kuzowamunhu said the water cart costs $450 and urged marginalised areas to purchase it to make life easier.

