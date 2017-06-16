‘Byo problems won’t affect President meetings’

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ZANU-PF national youth affairs secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga yesterday said the problems that have recently rocked the Bulawayo structures will not have any effect on President Mugabe’s national tour of provinces.

President Mugabe is touring the country’s ten provinces in an interface with party youths which started in Mashonaland East early this month and will today be held in Manicaland.

The Mashonaland East interface was a great success with Zanu-PF flexing its mobilising muscles to yield the oversubscribed meeting. It has been said that the interface meetings will serve to confirm Zanu-PF popularity in the country an indication that the ruling party will sweep the 2018 elections.

The Manicaland interface is also expected to attract a bumper crowd.

Cde Chipanga said where the President is involved, everyone in Zanu-PF rallies together and works towards a common goal and in that light the Bulawayo interface would be as successful as other provinces.

“With or without problems, Zanu-PF is one unit and when it comes to issues to do with the President, the Zanu-PF we know, comes together and works in one spirit,” said Cde Chipanga.

“Differences, if they are there, we put them aside and work in unity. We will have problems but when it comes to the President, we work as one so the youths in Bulawayo are working together in ensuring that the interface is a great success and we are confident that it will be.

“Zanu-PF is a big institution like ANC (South Africa) and it faces internal challenges like any organisation but what is key is the unity of purpose in matters that build and strengthen the party.”

Violent scenes erupted at the Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davies Hall, last month when rival groups fiercely clashed during a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting.

The violence saw provincial youth league chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa being viciously assaulted, allegedly, by some war veterans while Bulawayo central district chairperson Cde Magura Charumbira was stabbed in the head and face during the brawl.

Some youths and war veterans laid an almost six hour siege on the hall while Central Committee members, Politburo members, provincial executives and legislators were holed up inside.

Anti-riot police had to be called to control some youths who were trying to stop the meeting accusing the provincial leadership of supporting under fire national commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.