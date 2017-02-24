Byo schools open today, Minister says

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora has said all pupils in Bulawayo should report for school today.

In a brief response to questions sent to him by The Chronicle, Dr Dokora said all pupils should go to school today.

“Today is a normal school day,” the Minister said.

According to an earlier directive given to schools, pupils were told not to come to school yesterday and today but the decision has since been reversed.

Education Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango said after consulting with organisers of the 21st February Movement, they realised that it was not necessary to close schools.

“It has been agreed that schools go ahead as usual. 21st February Movement delegates will only start arriving after 4PM on Friday and by then most schools would have long knocked off,” said Dr Utete-Masango.

A survey by The Chronicle yesterday revealed that a few pupils went to school yesterday as most schools had told pupils on Wednesday that lessons would only resume on Monday.

At some schools, a few who turned up decided to go back home after realising that their colleagues had stayed home.

@nqotshili