Byo to celebrate Africa Day through song, dance

PEOPLE in Njube high density suburb in Bulawayo will have a rare treat as 15 artistes will converge at Salukazi Arts Centre on May 25 to celebrate Africa Day through a free show.

The event, organised by Mema Arts and Kaisa Events, is meant to bring audiences in high density suburbs closer to the city’s musicians.

Iyasa, Khuxman, Lady Tshawe, Band With No Name, De Lukes, Ashleigh, Victory Siyanqoba, Khoi Khoi, Hwabaraty, Nobuntu, Khuliyo, Sungura Masters, Ramsey K, Carlos, Ezimnyama and MJ Sings are some of the artistes set to entertain people.

Apart from the entertainment, the event will also serve as a family fun day as jumping castles will be availed for children with traditional foods being served. People are being encouraged to dress in ethnic wear.

Directors of both arts groups Bruno Ncube (Mema Arts) and Derrick Tembo (Kaisa Events) grew up in Njube so they decided to hold the event in the suburb.

Tembo said he saw it fit to give back to the community through a free show.

“We want to give people of Njube and Bulawayo an opportunity to mingle with up-and-coming as well as established musicians from around the city,” Tembo said.

“People often go to the city centre whenever they want to enjoy shows and we thought, why not bring the same entertainment to Njube.”

He said the show that is expected to start at 3PM would encourage the youths in the high density suburbs to take up arts.

“The arts are a means to get the youths out of trouble. Maybe this show will inspire one or two to take them up rather than being caught up in a vicious cycle of drug abuse.

“We want to do many shows like this in the high density areas where we believe people are deprived of entertainment.”

Salukazi Arts Centre has been home to various arts groups that include Young Warriors, Sadalala, Mema Arts and award-winning Umkhathi Theatre.

The centre was constructed as a beer hall but was later turned into an education centre before being converted into an arts centre.