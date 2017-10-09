Byo to host Intombi awards for young businesswomen

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RADIO personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and ex Muvhango actor Lesley Musina who played Ndalamo will next month host the Intombi Young Women In Business Awards pencilled for Bulawayo’s Nesbitt Castle.

The awards, the brainchild of aspiring independent Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South Vimbai Musvaburi, will be held on November 4.

There are 75 nominees in 14 categories that range from media, sport, law education, film, music, farming, photography, fashion, health and medicine to mention a few.

Former Miss Zimbabwe Lorraine Maphala Phiri and Samantha Tshuma will feature in the Hair and Beauty and Hotel and Tourism categories respectively, while former Big Brother housemate Pokello Nare will be up for the Fashion Award alongside businesswomen, Nomathemba Ndlovu (Posh) and Cynthia Bizure-Sithole (Jan Jam).

The music award will be contested by gospel singer Lorraine Maplanka Stot, Afro Soul artiste Berita Khumalo, rapper Awakhiwe, Ammara Brown, Cynthia Mare, Busi Mhlanga, Selmor Mtukudzi and Tamy Moyo.

The media awards will be a contest between comedian Gonyeti- Samantha Kureva, radio and television personalities Mbo Mahocs, Miss Red- Samantha Musa and Patience Phiri.

Musvaburi said the awards were to celebrate women in different spheres of business and career.

“The awards are to celebrate the young women in business and corporate circles who have struggled to get where they are. We don’t have a specific kind of criteria for a woman who has done well. We incorporate everyone, we’ve a special award to a woman who has gone through her business in informal trading,” said Musvaburi.

She said ticket sales were on with the cheapest being $90.

“They can find information on our website at intombie.com or our . There are only 200 tickets for the awards, with 75 for the nominees and 25 for VIPs. So there are 100 tickets on sale. If you’re buying one it’s $90, while for two it’s $150 and a whole table is $700,” said Musvaburi.

Media Award Finalists

1. Taponeswa Mavunga

2. Ancillar Mangena

3. Farai Gundani

4. Gonyeti- Samantha Kureva

5. Miss Red- Samantha Musa

6. Patience Phiri

7. Mbonisi Mahocs

Law Award Finalists

1. Fadzayi Mahere

2. Sibonginkosi Hlabangana

3. Beatrice Mtetwa

4. Jessie Majome

5. Esther Sarimana

6. Amy Tsanga

7. Rumbidzai Dube

8. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Education Award Finalists

1. Fay Chung

2. Malaika Asima

3. Dr Hope Sadza

Film Award Finalists

1. Rumbi Katedza

2. Chiedza Mhende

3. Danai Gurira

4. Eve Mwatse

Music Award Finalists

1. Lorraine Maplanka Stot

2. Berita Khumalo

3. Awakhiwe

4. Ammara Brown

5. Cynthia Mare

6. Busi Mhlanga

7. Selmor Mtukudzi

8. Tamy Moyo

Farming Award Finalists

1. Rudo Boka

2. Ruramiso Mashumba

3. Daphne Bayayi

Photography Award Finalists

1. Mana Meadows

2. Davina Jogi

3. Katy Lannas

4. Jenna Ashley Armand

Fashion Award Finalists

1. Yvette Marguax Ndaba

2. Nomathemba Ndebele

3. Gwendoline Chidoori

4. Melody Chimedza

5. Cynthia Bizure Sithole

6. Lee Madyara

7. Pokello Nare

Health and Medicine Award Finalists

1. Dr. Rumbidzai Mucheni

2. Precious Lunga

3. Rudo Makunike

4. Hilda Magava

5. Candice Mbaita

6. Joyleen Kafuka

Wedding and Events Management Award Finalists

1. Sisa Nkala Maposa

2. Sithokozile Ndlovu

3. Fortunate Mandizvidza

4. Lungile Dlodlo

5. Skha Moyo

6. Thando Phiri

Hair and Beauty Award Finalists

1. Lorraine Maphala Phiri

2. Jackie Mugido

3. Ruby Lyn

4. Summer Rose

5. Eve Chakasikwa

Sports Award Finalists

1. Kirsty Coventry

2. Ellen Chiwenga

3. Makosi Musambasi

4. Shantel Greenland Bhatch

Hotel and Tourism Award Finalists

1. Zodwa Mkandla

2. Samantha Tshuma

3. Amanda Mtangadura

4. Barbara Mzembi

Commerce Award Finalists

1. Grant Thornton

2. Maude Chifamba

3. Joseline Chikore

4. Marrian Hill

5. Mavis Mataranyika

6. Valerie Mtake