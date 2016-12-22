BYO women bash men

Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter
BULAWAYO has the largest number of women who beat up their spouses, with congregants from Pentecostal churches leading the number of perpetrators countrywide, a just-released Government study shows.

Given the findings, the city seems to be living up to its moniker — komfazi otshayindoda (where women beat men).

According to the Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (2015) about four percent of women countrywide admitted to instigating physical spousal violence.

The survey shows that women in Bulawayo are leading the pack with seven percent followed by Harare with five percent and Midlands with 4,5 percent. It also highlights that the brutalisation of men cuts across denominations with women from Pentecostal churches leading.

About 4,5 percent of Pentecostal congregants bash their spouses followed by those from Protestant churches and Apostolic sects with four and three percent respectively.

The survey also shows that there is a higher percentage of women who instigate violence against their husbands in urban set-ups compared to rural areas.

Women’s violence against men is higher in the age groups 30 to 39 and 40 to 49.

“In the 2015 ZDHS, ever-married women were asked about instances when they were the instigator of spousal violence. Four percent of ever-married women report that they have instigated physical violence against their current or most recent husband and two percent report that they have done so in the past year,” reads the report.

Padare Men’s Forum Matabeleland programmes officer Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele said the trend has always been there but men are shy to report.

“This has always been happening but men are afraid of reporting. During our research men revealed that when they got to police stations, the cops laugh their lungs out or tease them, hence they don’t report. We have tried to talk to the police but they refuted it. Generally men are afraid ngoba abantu bazabona angani awusondoda (people will think you’re not a real man),” said Mr Ndebele.

He encouraged men and women to desist from acts of violence.

Turning to the latest ZDHS report, Mr Ndebele said it was his first time to hear of such findings adding he was yet to see it to make an informed comment.

“It is my first time to hear of such but what I know is that there are a few reported cases. I assume since they were going door to door, probably men opened up,” he said.

Other key findings of the study are that women aged between 15 and 49 experienced physical violence since age 15 while 15 percent of women have experienced physical violence within the past 12 months.

“For sexual violence 14 percent of women aged 15-49 experienced sexual violence at least once in their lifetime and eight percent experienced sexual violence in the past 12 months.

“Thirty-two percent of ever-married women have experienced spousal emotional violence; 24 percent experienced spousal emotional violence in the 12 months preceding the survey,” reads the report.

Six percent of women who have ever been pregnant experienced violence during one or more of their pregnancies.

“Overall, 35 percent of ever-married women aged 15-49 experienced physical or sexual violence from a spouse and of these women, 37 percent reported experiencing physical injuries,” reads the findings.

The survey shows that a majority of physical abuse or sexual violence victims suffer in silence as only 39 percent have sought help.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency says the 2015 ZDHS was conducted nationally with a representative sample of over 11 000 households.

It was a follow up to the 1988, 1994, 1999, 2005 to 2006 and 2010 to 2011 surveys.

Topics covered in the Key Indicators Report include fertility and family planning methods, infant and child mortality, maternal health, child health, HIV issues, domestic violence and maternal mortality.

  • Bongani Dlamini

    mnumzana Ziphongezipho okunye ngokunye but ngebizo bakuqamba bafo abadala bakho. Comrade Zipho next time your survey should also try and disapprove the hypothesis that the local sisters who bash their men are those that are hooked up with these promiscuous and sexual perverts from eastern provinces. Its common cause that those sisters that find themselves in unions with these chaps have to endure and put up with dog like sexual exploits of their partners and in many cases resort to violence to discipline the okes.

    • vusumuzi

      Ufunani uNdebele kuleNkundla laye bakithi.? Ayikho inkundla , kuze kube lePadare ????

  • Jonso

    I guess this survey is very correct and i would also tend to believe that even the statistics figures given are slightly lower. The women of today, are slightly getting firmer in disobeying one of God’s laws that women must be submissive to their husbands. This is just the beginning of the trouble. Like lucifer, who thot one day he was now more cleverer than God, thats what spoiling the women of today. When they know something little, they think they now know everything and hence start to over rule the men.
    But at the same time, this world is being ruled by Lucifer, and he is very very serious about his mission. It is very true that when Jesus comes it will be difficult to find faith on earth.
    We have with us the spirit called The Jezebel spirit. I would encourage every man of this world to study about this spirit. It attacks every area of your life. Once it is in your wife or husband, or children, that family will not stand and will be ruined. As Jesus’s time draws nearer and nearer each hour, just watch your statistics figures, they shall be shocking, unless every one is aware of how this spirit works. But what might be its greatest mission? Go to you tube, search for: The jezebel demon spirit explained in depth, or how the jezebel spirit affects relationships. Until the woman stands at her rightful place, submission, nothing good might ever come out from a woman. The jezebel spirit makes you fight the wrong battles, and divert your attention from seeking God.

  • Doctor Do little

    I for one will not take this particular suvey as anything solid. Women bashing Men is nothing new and in most cases the stigma associated with it makes it almost impossible to get anywhere near accurate figures. Men generally would be too ashamed to even give out such information or report such situations to the authorities. It would seem to me of late every survey that is done and reported in this paper leads toward making Bulawayo the worst place on earth. Look at the headline. It tells it all. If men in Bulawayo came forward with this type of information rather that to make the men of this city to look like a feeble lot would it not have been better to have a headline as follows? ” More men in Bulawayo than any other place have come out to speak about been beaten by their partners” Who’s to say that in other places they are not”in the closet” as far as this phenomenon is concerned. This is a very mischievous article and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. When you do this kind of a survey you give figures country wide not in this silly way.

    • jonso

      This reporter and his article is very correct. just say you yourself is not facing this problem. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this survey. you are out of the picture my brother. These women are monsters. i have seen it personally, and unfortunately i cant give you names. If you want to see part of this, get sick and be hospitalised. you will see the heart of these women. If they can desert you on your death bed, what more when you are living. My brother, my friend’s wife left home, took all the furniture, and renting somewhere, because the husband brought her elderly sick mother from rural home. As we read this article today, the husband is alone with her own sick mother, while the wife is staying alone renting her own house. This is the same mother who brought the husband onto this earth being deserted. Then when you raise such an issue towards your wife, she puts mud into your face, how do you feel? Come on guys, whether you want to believe it or not, this report is very true. and Bulawayo is worse. A city of drunkards and prostitutes. what do you expect from it?

  • Ras Makate (Mutunhu une Mago)

    Its kind of hard to conduct such a survey and come up with anything that resembles the reality on the ground. At the same time when a woman launches a physical attack a spouse, under the current circumstances, if he defends himself effectively he will most likely end up locked up and charged with domestic violence. If he chooses to safeguard his freedom by quietly retreating the uninformed will declare that he has been beaten up then add him to their statistics….