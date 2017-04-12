Bystander dies in car crash

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-56-YEAR-OLD man died on the spot after he was hit by a vehicle while sitting by the road side in Gwanda outside his home along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road on Sunday evening.

Milton Sibanda of Simbene village, under Chief Mabhena was hit by a Mazda Bongo which was being driven by Moses Nyengera (60) of West Nicholson at around 7PM at the 85 KM peg along the highway.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Nyengera was assisting police with investigations.

“A motorist hit a 56-year-old man who was sitting at a road side outside his home. The driver of the Mazda Bongo was allegedly speeding and lost control of the vehicle as he approached the 85 KM peg. He swerved to the left and failed to stop, hitting the man,” he said.

Sibanda sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

“This is yet another accident that seems to have been caused by human error. We continue to warn motorists to observe safety regulations.

“We warn motorists to always concentrate fully when driving to avoid unnecessary accidents that may result in loss of lives,” said Insp Ndebele.

The accident comes at a time when police have appealed to motorists to observe road rules and regulations, especially during the Easter and Independence holidays to curb accidents.

