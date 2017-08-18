Cab driver escapes cemetery robbery

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly lured a taxi driver to a cemetery and tried to rob him at knife-point.

Amukela Nhlanhla Ndlovu (25) yesterday pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery before magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

Ms Dube remanded him in custody to today for continuation of trial.

Ndlovu is said to have been in the company of a friend, who is at large.

The court heard the duo ordered the cabbie to drive towards Luveve Cemetery where they held a knife to his throat.

In his defence, Ndlovu said his unnamed friend is the one who tried to rob Mr Effort Musongi, the taxi driver.

“It was the other passenger who tried to rob the driver, I was surprised when the driver took an opposite turn to the one I had directed him and I thought he had been instructed by the other passenger who was sitting in the front seat,” said Ndlovu.

“When we got to Gwabalanda suburb, the driver and the other passenger began arguing and the man disembarked and approached the driver, attempting to assault him.”

“The driver then took off and went back to the city centre, where he and other drivers assaulted me saying I knew the man who wanted to attack the driver.

They took me to Central Police (Station), accusing me of attempting to rob the driver.”

Mr Musongi said he told his friends to assault Ndlovu because he tried to rob him.

Prosecuting, Ms Sibekithemba Dube said Ndlovu placed a knife on Mr Musongi’s throat, whilst his friend attacked him from outside.

“On August 13 at around 3AM, the accused and his friend hired the complainant to Magwegwe and they attempted to rob the complainant near Luveve Cemetery,” said Ms Dube.

“The second accused, who is at large, stood by the driver’s door attempting to open it while the first accused put a knife to the complainant’s throat.”

She said the duo failed to rob Mr Musongi and the second accused fled while Ndlovu was taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station.—@NyarieBakie