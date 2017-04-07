Cab driver sodomises passenger

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A TAXI driver from Zvishavane who allegedly lured his passenger aged 17 to his house and sodomised him at knife point has appeared in court.

Tawedzerwa Mashingaidze (46) of Nill Township in Zvishavane appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing two counts of indecent assault.

Mashingaidze pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to April 13.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza told the court that Mashingaidze used to provide transport for the complainant from Zvishavane town to his place of residence.

“On count one, in February last year at around 9PM the accused ferried the complainant home as usual. Whilst they were on their way, the accused person asked the complainant to spend the night at his house and he agreed.

“During the night, the accused person woke up and started fondling the complainant’s manhood,” said Mr Mavhiza.

He said that the complainant asked Mashingaidze to stop what he was doing and he complied, promising that he would not do it again.

“They went back to sleep but after an hour the accused person woke up and put on a condom. He took a knife and threatened to kill the complainant if he did not comply with his orders. The accused person sodomised him once,” said Mr Mavhiza.

The court heard that the complainant did not tell anyone about the matter for some time.

On June 9 last year, he allegedly told his workmate who accompanied him to make a formal report at the police station.

“The complainant was referred to Zvishavane District hospital for medical examination and a medical report was compiled,” said Mr Mavhiza.

-@wynnezane