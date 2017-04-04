Cabinet presents birthday gifts to President

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

CABINET ministers yesterday presented various presents to President Mugabe at State House to celebrate his 93rd birthday.

The President turned 93 on February 21 and yesterday received a nine carat gold watch engraved with his face, a nine carat pen and stand and a massage chair.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President said he was heartened by the ministers’ gesture.

“I regard the gesture not so much as the gifts that they are and the value they have, but what they bear behind them,” he said. “The thought that has brought that, the thoughts indeed and those thoughts are what matter to me. The thoughts are not thoughts out of the sky, but are thoughts as the Chief Secretary (Dr Misheck Sibanda) has told us, it is all of you who have sat down, who have sat down and decided that you do something for me.

“I treasure those thoughts because they have a meaning, a meaning that we are a team together and I am regarded as leader of that team.”

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Priscah Mupfumira, who was part of the team that was tasked to source the gifts, said the ministers had fulfilled the promise they made to the President.

“We are happy today because when you had your birthday we said as ministers we would organise our own present for your birthday,” she said. “So, we have come here to give you your present though belatedly.”

Small to Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni thanked President Mugabe for his exceptional leadership qualities.

“I want to thank you for your love and the leadership style you have showed us, as you lead the nation,” Mrs Nyoni said.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, Mr Charles Msipa, also donated 100 cases of Mazoe Orange Crush to the First Family for onward donation to charities of their choice as a present for his 93rd birthday.

“The message is to express our appreciation and support for the work the First Family does for charity,” he said. “We wanted to present it (the gift) to His Excellency for his use in terms of the charities that he supports.”