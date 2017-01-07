Cabinet to meet over Ekusileni opening

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

CABINET will deliberate on ways to open Bulawayo’s Ekusileni Medical Centre, a specialist hospital following the appointment of a committee that will identify an appropriate investor to partner Government in running the health institution.

Government took over the hospital, which has never been operational since its inception 14 years ago and is hunting for a partner to help run the centre through a public private partnership.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa yesterday toured the hospital and held a meeting with the committee and other officials in his ministry to map a way forward.

The committee, chaired by Matabeleland North provincial medical director Dr Nyasha Masuka is expected to identify the partner for the project.

Dr Parirenyatwa said a report on Ekusileni Medical Centre will be presented in Cabinet on January 17.

He said Cabinet finally decided in September last year that the hospital be handed over to Government, with a partnership with the private sector.

The minister said the mandate of Dr Masuka’s committee is to brand the hospital properly, identify a partner and make sure the hospital opens its doors to the public and runs smoothly.

“We’ll be setting targets as we go so that we don’t plan forever. This team will come up with a plan for the hospital I’ll present before Cabinet on January 17. This is a national project and we want it to be known as a regional specialist centre of excellence for people from all parts of the world,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He acknowledged that the Bulawayo community was frustrated that the hospital has not opened its doors to the public for more than a decade.

Dr Parirenyatwa said efforts were being made to make sure that the hospital, a brainchild of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, is fully operational.

“We know that the Bulawayo community is frustrated and we’re trying our best to make sure that it serves its purpose. The opening of the hospital failed to take off in 2004 after we discovered that the equipment bought was derelict and not suitable for use.

“So many things have happened as we’ve been trying to carry Dr Nkomo’s vision forward, including the engagement of Phodiso Holdings last year but somehow it evaporated. I’ve been getting questions from Cabinet, especially legislators from this region asking what my ministry is doing to open Ekusileni,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

Dr Masuka said they were already communicating with a number of local and international investors with the hope to find a suitable partner soon.

“We’re looking at possible opportunities and we’ve had responses from interested partners from in and out of the country. We’re also going to come up with a plan on how exactly the hospital will be run and the services it will offer,” said Dr Masuka.