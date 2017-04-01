Caf draw on at City Hall

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN what is a clear sign of paying back by the recently elected Caf president Ahmad, Zimbabwe and Bulawayo will this morning witness the Caf Champions League group phase draw at the Large City Hall where Caps United will be hoping for a favourable draw.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa, who was Ahmad’s campaign manager that successfully ended a 29-year reign by Cameroonian strongman, Issa Hayatou, said Africa’s elite former footballers will descend on the City of Kings where he also ironically launched his campaign for the Zifa presidency in 2015.

“It’s an exciting moment for the country and indeed for Bulawayo as a city, we expect proceedings to get underway at 8AM so that some of the guys can get the afternoon plane to their respective countries. We urge football fans and Caps United supporters in particular to come in their numbers and if possible clad in their club colours for this occasion,” said the Harare businessman.

Also set to be in Bulawayo is a renowned Indonesian artist Bodoh Hari who arrived in the capital last night.

Makepekepe, who knocked out giants and five time African champions TP Mazembe on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, will be hoping for a favourable draw so as to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.