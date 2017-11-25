Caf post for Omega

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda has been appointed to the Caf committee for Futsal and beach soccer development.

The 18-member committee is headed by Uganda Football Association president and Caf Executive Committee member Moses Magogo while Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania is the vice president.

The appointment of Sibanda is a further cap for the leadership of Zifa, whose top brass is continuously being recognized by Caf and Cosafa for their sterling work in various fields of football development. Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa heads Cosafa and is also vice president of the powerful Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee.

The Bulawayo based businessman was the local organizing committee chairman for the hugely successful Cosafa Women Championship that were hosted in Bulawayo recently.

Sibanda said his appointment simply means more work for the development of the beautiful game.

‘I am happy with the recognition by Caf and do believe I will play my part fully in the development of two types of football, futsal and beach soccer which we are also making strides as a country to develop. It simply means more work for the upliftment of the game,’ said Sibanda while speaking to the Zifa official website yesterday.

Sibanda said the appointment marked double joy for him as it came while he was also celebrating the inauguration of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe yesterday.

“Its double joy for me,” said Sibanda.

On the local front Sibanda heads the Zifa technical development committee and this strategic committee has been credited for a number of capacity building programmes it has organised this year.— @skhumoyo2000.