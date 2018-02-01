Cal Vin now dad

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HIP hop star Cal Vin is now a dad, after sharing a picture of his son on social media, describing the feeling as better than the awards he has won.

Cal Vin has named his son King Calvin Junior and he was apparently born between Monday and Tuesday at Mpilo Hospital. Cal Vin has won three Zim Hip hop Awards, one Zimbabwe Music award and two Bulawayo Art Awards.

An elated Cal Vin shared a picture of him carrying his son on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Music awards don’t compare to this Beautiful and amazing Award. Guys I’m now a Dad I’m super excited welcome to the world son His name is King Calvin Jnr #Royalty #RevengeOfTheVin #DaddySettings,” posted Cal Vin on his Facebook page.

Already Cal Vin is touting his son to take his self proclaimed hip hop music throne.

“Our First Day Meeting we had a Fire Conversation after all the dancing I did before holding him for e first time. We discussed Studio time, Photo shoots, tours n KFC lol #KingCalvinJnr welcome to e world young King,” posting another picture of his son on Instagram.

What is not clear is who the mother of the child is as he was unavailable to answer the question as his phones were not reachable until the time of going to print.

When he was releasing his double album Revenge of the Vin two weeks ago, Cal Vin revealed to The Moxinator on Star FM’s TxO, that he was going to be a father soon.