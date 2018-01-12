Cal Vin releases Revenge of the Vin album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

HIP HOP artiste Cal Vin had a quiet 2017 in his musical career as he was working on an album that is set to be released today on two commercial radio stations which contains a collaboration with SA female rapper Gigi Lamayne.

Revenge of the Vin is a double CD album that will be released today with the first CD to be dropped on Zimpapers’ Star FM at noon during the TXO with DJ Moxinator and on ZiFM at 3PM.

The 10 track album has King Kong, Italian Job, Lately, Banjalo Abantu, Shine, Royalty, Cross Bhayibhili, LomRapper, Broke Ni***gz and Lover. The second CD that will be dropped next week has the collabo with Gigi Lamayne on a song titled Gin and Juice.

Cal Vin said his latest album was a double CD for his album because he had many songs.

He said the album talks about him coming back in the game.

“I’ve too many songs up my sleeve, that’s why I decided to have a double CD. I want to tell a lot of stories about my life what I went through last year hence I’ve this double CD,” said Cal Vin.

He said he spaced releasing the CDs for the albums because he wanted fans to get a good listen to it.

“I want fans to get a good listen to the album, if I give them all two CDs with 20 songs it would be too much for them. The first CD has all the conscience and mushy stuff and the second one is where I go hard with each and every song and the Gigi Lamayne track is on that one,” said Cal Vin.

The Zikhuphani hit-maker had a quiet year as seen by not getting a nomination at the Zim Hip Hop awards only getting to host them in Bulawayo.

It was a year that had more focus on his personal life with a rapper accusing him of asking for sexual favours in exchange of a collaboration. This year Cal Vin fell in love with a former bar lady Chantel Antonio who later on dumped him and then got back together then now reportedly engaged.

It was a year that he began by saying he quit hip hop music and focus on other things in life like promoting his stable Kontrol Tribe’s artistes Mawiza and GTi. The year ended with a performance in the United Kingdom.