Cal Vin sings for newborn daughter

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD winning Hip Hop artiste Cal Vin has released a song titled, “Daddy’s Little Girl” – a song dedicated to his newborn baby Khloe Owami Nhliziyo.

The rapper dropped the single on Monday, the day his daughter was born and the song has been well received by many Zim Hip Hop fans on social media.

In the song, he pours his heart out telling his daughter his plans and aspirations for her.

Cal vin is now a father of two after his son King Calvin Junior was born earlier this year. The two children are from two different women.

Unsurprisingly, Cal Vin said he was excited with this latest addition.

“I am very excited, it’s my first daughter and I have always wanted to have a daughter and I actually wanted my first child to be a daughter but it was a boy.

I feel like everything has come full circle for me and everything that I do is for a reason and a purpose, I need to clean up my act and everything I do, I am doing it for my kids,” said Cal Vin.

The hip hop star’s latest addition comes about two weeks before this year’s edition of his Made in Bulawayo (MIB) concert.

The rapper has really been putting in a lot of work towards his craft and recently released a song with Albert Nyathi and Gti called UBulawayo.

He will also perform as an opening act at Mandla Da Comedian’s one man show on August 18.