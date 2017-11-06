Cal Vin up for USA award

Langalakhe Mabena/Bongani Ndlovu

Bulawayo Hip Hop King Cal Vin Nhliziyo’s song ‘Fake’ has landed him a nomination at the United States of America’s Humanitarian African Prestigious Wards to be held on November 18.

The Luveve boy who has been criticised on social media as a one hit wonder, has therefore proved his critics wrong following his nomination.

Cal vin who is the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the prestigious awards, will battle it out with Nathi Mankayi from South Africa, Maleek Berry from Nigeria, Ihab Amir from Morocco and Petro Show from Ghana under the Best New Artiste category.

He, therefore, pleaded with fans to vote for him as he is eager to bring the accolade home and make history.

“I’m grateful to be nominated for HAPA, it shows that people all over the world appreciate my music. I urge Zimbabweans to vote for me so I can bring the award home, it’s time to make history,” said Cal vin.

After being criticised on different social media platforms, Cal vin admits he almost quit music.

“I almost quit music because of the haters who were attacking me on social media. I felt as if I was not talented and my music was nonsense, but this nomination has given me hope,” he said.

Cal vin said he was appealing to well-wishers to assist him finacially to enable him to attend the event.

“I’m busy running around, working on my permit. The organisers of the awards are not covering us on transport and accommodation hence I am appealing for assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cal vin is set to take his hip hop act, Made in Bulawayo, to the United Kingdom next month as he wants to spread the concept to other places in the world.

Made in Bulawayo is a concert that the artiste holds annually to bring together hip hop artistes from the city on one platform. If all goes well with the visa and travel arrangements, Cal vin is expected to perform at Club Prisma in Birmingham on December 16.

UK-based promotional stable, Project Zim headed by D Flex (Paulos Silimoyo) is assisting him organise the event. This will be the third show that Project Zim has hosted after ExQ and Takura in the UK. Cal vin will be joined by UK-based hip hop acts StarpStar, Ar Mulah and Xolani.

He said he was naturally excited to be performing in the United Kingdom for the first time and thanked D Flex who is resident there for taking his concept overseas.