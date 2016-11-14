Cal_Vin leads Zim hip hop award nominees

Showbiz Reporter
THIS year’s Zim hip hop nominations list is out and Cal_Vin is leading the pack with seven nominations, veteran Jnr Brown has six while new kid on the block Takura has five.
The annual hip hop awards will be held on December 15 in Harare at 1+1 Plaza with a record 25 categories.
Founder of the awards Adrian “Beefy” Harrison said they wanted to hold the awards in Bulawayo but due to some challenges they faced, they decided to hold them in Harare.
“The awards were supposed to be held in Bulawayo this year but we faced challenges. Bulawayo has to wait for next year and we hope by then the challenges would have been addressed,” he said.
Check out the nominees below
Best male
Jnr Brown
Stunner
Takura
Cal_Vin
TiGonzi
Sharky
Best female
Black Perl
Tiara
Dice
AWA
Missy
Best Group
Kontrol Tribe
Burg Boyz
Winner Circle
Doller Sign Music
Yedu Entertainment
Best Producer
Yung Nash
Fun F
Charly Zimbo
Krimz Beatz
Tash Manhize
Best Newcomer
Sharky
Takura
Asaph
Huby Blakes
Tytan
Best Brand
Chibuku
Empire
SOG Clothing
Volt
Ethniq Inc
Best Album
Ti Gonzi – Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto
Cal_Vin – Planet Vin
Asaph – KingsVilla 2
Sharky – Soko Matemai
Tehn Diamond – A Few Good Poems
Best Promoter
Prezo
In The City
Zimboy
Jibilika
Shoko Festival
Best Diaspora
Karizma
YBK
GT Beatz
Flame Fleezy
Draze
Best Radio DJ
Krytic Igwe & Lampy (Diamond FM)
Mox (Star FM)
Butterphly (Power FM)
Prometheus (Power FM)
Danny That Guy (ZiFM Stereo)
DJ Emmity Smooth (Power FM)
Best Gospel
J Soldier
General Jay Tee
Jay Son
Prophecy
Courtney Antipas
Best Club DJ
Raydizz
The Family
TK Beatz
Korupt KIng
DJ Brew
Best Collab
8L ft Tocky – Mainini
DJ Tawaz – Mablesser
Jnr Brown ft Cal_Vin – Amen (Rmx)
Tehn Diamond ft Gze – Bho Tsano
Ti Gonzi ft Ras Caleb – Ende Makaoma
Best Underground
Psyko Tektonic
Jungle Kid
Meyniak
Flexxo
Alei
Best Online Media
Fokus Mag
Zimbuzz
Urban Culxure
Shonaboy
Zimtatainment
Spectrum
Best Hip Hop Hustle
Takura
Jnr Brown
AWA
Cal_Vin
Probeatz
Best Verse
Gze – Imhandu 2nd verse
Jnr Brown – Tongogara 3rd verse
Brian G – Skiri 1st verse
Cal_Vin – Mafacts
Sharky – Garai pasi
Best Dancer
John Cole
Tendai Guzha
MC Tatts
Mixxy
Sean Mumba
Billiard Kumbona
Best Dance Group
Lethal Firm
Supergeeks
House of Animates
Dance 1st International
Prototypes
Reflection
People’s Choice
Asaph
Cal_Vin
Ti Gonzi
Stunner
Jnr Brown
Schingy
Gze
AWA
MC Chita
POY
Best TV
Trey NCube – Basement Cyphers
Naboth Rizzla – Hiphop263
Nafuna TV – Nafuna Now
Miss V Candy and Mandisoul – Club E
Best Journalist
Tafadzwa Zimoyo (Herald)
Leroy Dzenga (Herald)
Sindiso Dube (NewsDay)
Bongani Ndlovu (Chronicle)
David Jerse (Zim Rap Cities)
Best Song
8L – Mainini
Takura – Zino Irema
Jnr Brown – Tongogara
Gze – Imhandu
Brian G – Skiri
Best Video
Dice ft Cal_Vin – RAD
Takura – MaObama
Karizma – Shisha Pipe
Stunner ft Sir Ford – Inna Me Head
Scrip Mulla – Inyanga
Manyonz ft Tagz and Jmak – Kutsvaga Mari
Best Alternative
Tehn Diamond
Tytan
Simba Tagz
XQ
Mzoe7