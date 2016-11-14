Cal_Vin leads Zim hip hop award nominees

Showbiz Reporter

THIS year’s Zim hip hop nominations list is out and Cal_Vin is leading the pack with seven nominations, veteran Jnr Brown has six while new kid on the block Takura has five.

The annual hip hop awards will be held on December 15 in Harare at 1+1 Plaza with a record 25 categories.

Founder of the awards Adrian “Beefy” Harrison said they wanted to hold the awards in Bulawayo but due to some challenges they faced, they decided to hold them in Harare.

“The awards were supposed to be held in Bulawayo this year but we faced challenges. Bulawayo has to wait for next year and we hope by then the challenges would have been addressed,” he said.

Check out the nominees below

Best male

Jnr Brown

Stunner

Takura

Cal_Vin

TiGonzi

Sharky

Best female

Black Perl

Tiara

Dice

AWA

Missy

Best Group

Kontrol Tribe

Burg Boyz

Winner Circle

Doller Sign Music

Yedu Entertainment

Best Producer

Yung Nash

Fun F

Charly Zimbo

Krimz Beatz

Tash Manhize

Best Newcomer

Sharky

Takura

Asaph

Huby Blakes

Tytan

Best Brand

Chibuku

Empire

SOG Clothing

Volt

Ethniq Inc

Best Album

Ti Gonzi – Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto

Cal_Vin – Planet Vin

Asaph – KingsVilla 2

Sharky – Soko Matemai

Tehn Diamond – A Few Good Poems

Best Promoter

Prezo

In The City

Zimboy

Jibilika

Shoko Festival

Best Diaspora

Karizma

YBK

GT Beatz

Flame Fleezy

Draze

Best Radio DJ

Krytic Igwe & Lampy (Diamond FM)

Mox (Star FM)

Butterphly (Power FM)

Prometheus (Power FM)

Danny That Guy (ZiFM Stereo)

DJ Emmity Smooth (Power FM)

Best Gospel

J Soldier

General Jay Tee

Jay Son

Prophecy

Courtney Antipas

Best Club DJ

Raydizz

The Family

TK Beatz

Korupt KIng

DJ Brew

Best Collab

8L ft Tocky – Mainini

DJ Tawaz – Mablesser

Jnr Brown ft Cal_Vin – Amen (Rmx)

Tehn Diamond ft Gze – Bho Tsano

Ti Gonzi ft Ras Caleb – Ende Makaoma

Best Underground

Psyko Tektonic

Jungle Kid

Meyniak

Flexxo

Alei

Best Online Media

Fokus Mag

Zimbuzz

Urban Culxure

Shonaboy

Zimtatainment

Spectrum

Best Hip Hop Hustle

Takura

Jnr Brown

AWA

Cal_Vin

Probeatz

Best Verse

Gze – Imhandu 2nd verse

Jnr Brown – Tongogara 3rd verse

Brian G – Skiri 1st verse

Cal_Vin – Mafacts

Sharky – Garai pasi

Best Dancer

John Cole

Tendai Guzha

MC Tatts

Mixxy

Sean Mumba

Billiard Kumbona

Best Dance Group

Lethal Firm

Supergeeks

House of Animates

Dance 1st International

Prototypes

Reflection

People’s Choice

Asaph

Cal_Vin

Ti Gonzi

Stunner

Jnr Brown

Schingy

Gze

AWA

MC Chita

POY

Best TV

Trey NCube – Basement Cyphers

Naboth Rizzla – Hiphop263

Nafuna TV – Nafuna Now

Miss V Candy and Mandisoul – Club E

Best Journalist

Tafadzwa Zimoyo (Herald)

Leroy Dzenga (Herald)

Sindiso Dube (NewsDay)

Bongani Ndlovu (Chronicle)

David Jerse (Zim Rap Cities)

Best Song

8L – Mainini

Takura – Zino Irema

Jnr Brown – Tongogara

Gze – Imhandu

Brian G – Skiri

Best Video

Dice ft Cal_Vin – RAD

Takura – MaObama

Karizma – Shisha Pipe

Stunner ft Sir Ford – Inna Me Head

Scrip Mulla – Inyanga

Manyonz ft Tagz and Jmak – Kutsvaga Mari

Best Alternative

Tehn Diamond

Tytan

Simba Tagz

XQ

Mzoe7