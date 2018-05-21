Call me DJ Zero Cyclone Ree says

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MODEL Lungile “Cyclone Ree” Mathe says she is doing well in China, a country where she has been living for the past four years.

The former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Miss Personality 2011 said she had travelled to China to pursue a career in modelling, but that quickly changed as she turned into being a DJ.

Specialising in electro dance music (EDM), Ree – who now goes by the name DJ Zero – said she was doing well in China and has no regrets with the career path she has chosen.

“China has been a handful. It has its ups and downs. So I decided to pursue my career to the fullest here and I’m glad everything seems to be falling into place. There’s demand for female DJs in the Chinese market,” said DJ Zero.

She said as a result, she was the only female black DJ who plays EDM in China.

However, in China the market is different according to DJ Zero as people there are more intrigued by her beauty than her deejaying skills.

“Here, it’s not just about your skills as a DJ. The Chinese market has a certain body size they require to work in a club. My skills and appearance meets the beautiful model look as a DJ that they want so I’m set,” said DJ Zero.

She said she rebranded her name to DJ Zero because she wanted to start all over again.

“I’m now DJ Zero because once you start counting from zero; you’ll understand that the foundation is what holds the final product. So DJ Zero is a better or let me say, the best version of Cyclone Ree.

“I’ve changed here and there. Some say I’m now a different person. But I say I’m just like wine, the older it is, the better it gets.”

Working in China, DJ Zero said, has helped carve her music talent as she was introduced to DJs there who taught her some techniques of the trade.

To boost her career, she enrolled at a Deejaying school that secured gigs for her soon after she completed the three-month course.

The DJ, who was in Zimbabwe for a visit three years ago, tried her hand at wheel spinning at Club Eden (now Cosmopolitan) and she wowed audiences with her outfit – a bra. At that time, she made a lot of promises like releasing an unnamed track with Roxy the Bunny, but that did not materialise, something she attributes to the closing of the record label she was under in Bulawayo, Defined House.

“The track with Roxy was not launched because the record label I was signed under – Defined House – relocated to South Africa before we could release it.

“However, for now, I’m still learning how to produce beats. I’m working with some DJs from here.”

For those who miss the beauty queen, she said she will be in Zimbabwe soon to rock the decks and mesmerise them with her beauty.