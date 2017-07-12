Call me Mrs Jones says Minnie Dlamini as she weds

It was a weekend filled with joy when guests came out to celebrate TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her husband-to-be Quinton Jones at their traditional wedding ceremony, in KwaZulu-Natal.

“You can call me Mrs Jones,” Dlamini expressed on Instagram, a day after her star-studded umembeso (gift giving ceremony).

Guests included businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo as well as her sister, Johanna Mukoki, TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda and songstress Unathi Msengana.

No unauthorised cameras were allowed at the event although pictures of Dlamini on her big day have since leaked online. In the snapshots, the TV personality looks stunning in a beaded white gown, accessorised with a matching isicholo (traditional Zulu hat), chucky neckpiece and bright red lips.

“I’m honestly the happiest human alive right now. Being around so much love is humbling,” Dlamini wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Dlamini announced her engagement on Instagram in December 2016, and in an interview with Mdoda on Real Talk, the star gushed about her man.

“He sees a lot less domesticated Minnie because I’m very spoilt,” she said.

“He spoils me a lot – he cooks for me, brings me breakfast in bed and does cute things. It’s nice to be taken care of for the first time in a long time.”

In June, it was reported that the TV rights to the wedding ceremony had been sold to MultiChoice for R6 million. However, Dlamini has disputed the figure, and her publicist, Sarit Tomlinson, has said that they were in talks with MultiChoice about broadcasting the wedding.

“We’re currently in discussions with a lot of people for partnerships on the wedding. The discussions with MultiChoice are ongoing and nothing has been signed yet,” she said. — DestinyConnect.