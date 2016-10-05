Calvin, AWA shine in Germany

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE hip hop duo Cal_Vin and AWA on Saturday rocked Germany during the Urban Africa Festival where they shared the stage with South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest.

The two Bulawayo rappers, who were invited by organisers of the festival, represented the country there for the first time and got revellers singing along to their songs during the fete.

That Luveve boy, as Cal_Vin is known performed in front of a packed house at Club Banhof in Cologne with other African singers namely the King of Azonto – Gasmilla from Ghana, Major League DJz from South Africa and a whole host of other musicians. Cal_Vin shared a video of his performance and the predominantly white crowd could be seen singing along to the chorus of his hit song Zikhuphani.

Writing on his Facebook fan page, Cal_Vin described his experience in Germany as amazing adding that he hoped it would open more doors for him to perform in Europe.

“This is my first time in Europe and all I can say is it’s been an amazing journey. I hope this will be the beginning of many invitations to many festivals and performances in Europe,” wrote Cal_Vin.

Not to be left out was Cassper Nyovest who also shared a video of fans going wild, jumping up and down and singing along to his hit Doc Shebeleza.

AWA, a self proclaimed rap queen, also gave a good account of herself to a crowd that she was familiar with as she has performed in Germany before.

Over the past week, Cal_Vin and AWA have been keeping their local fans abreast with their German tour through videos and pictures on social media networking sites.

One popular post was their interview at Funkhause Europa radio station based in Cologne where they gave a spirited freestyle. Although most listeners who called in could not hear isiNdebele, they said they loved the way the rappers flowed on the sound track playing in the background.

The duo is expected back in the country today.