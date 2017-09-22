Camo gear thieves face four counts

Nonsikelelo Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

Two Victoria Falls men who allegedly went on a theiving spree in Botswana while putting on an army camouflage, have appeared in court facing four counts of theft.

Sambulo Mbelekezela Ngwenya (34) of 1161 Chinotimba and Samson Munsaka (35) of 209 Empumalanga, have pleaded not guilty before Ms Rangarirai Gakanje. They were remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

The duo allegedly first stole two guns which they later used to intimidate their victims.

The court heard that Ngwenya broke into Touch of Africa Safaris in Pandamatenga, Botswana in July and stole two guns which he and Munsaka later used to commit robberies in that country.

Ngwenya told the court that he found the guns hidden in a bush in Pandamatenga and sold one to a well known wildlife poacher Namatani Ndlovu of Mkhosana suburb who has also appeared in court and is in custody after being found in possession of two elephant tusks last month.

The state alleges that the accused’s criminal spree ended when Munsaka was found with the stolen cellphones.

The court heard Munsaka implicated Ngwenya.

Ngwenya allegedly told investigators how they broke into Touch of Africa Safaris, Botswana and stole the guns.

Last week Ngwenya was sentenced to 24 months for robbing a Service Station in Botswana together with his accomplice, Leonard Ndebele (31).

They escaped the armed robbery charge after the court ruled that it had no jurisdiction over the matter since it occurred outside the country and charged the duo with plain theft.— @nonsy_m.