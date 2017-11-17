Can Platinum hold on to lead?

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IT’S advantage FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race and coach Norman Mapeza strongly believes a victory against rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars tomorrow afternoon could seal the coveted championship for his side.

The Zvishavane-based side lead the league table with 66 points, while Dynamos and Ngezi are two points behind the leaders, tied on 64 points.

The football fraternity wants to see if the ghost that has haunted FC Platinum in the past will not return and see them stumbling at the final hurdle.

They have twice finished as bridesmaids in 2011 to Dynamos and 2016 to Caps United, but Mapeza wants to end that run of disappointments by claiming the big prize this season.

FC Platinum have the title destiny in their hands and maximum points in their remaining two fixtures will see them crowned champions.

The make or break encounter against Ngezi could see the Zvishavane side landing their maiden Premier League title in the event that second-placed Dynamos lose to Bantu Rovers and they beat Ngezi.

The likelihood of this scenario is very minimal and Mapeza knows they have to beat Ngezi at all costs.

“It is going to be a massive game for us. The pressure will be on us to win against Ngezi and the title race will be done and dusted. What is definite is that we have to work hard. The game against Tsholotsho was tough and so will be the Ngezi game. As l have said at this stage, it is not about the performance, but grinding results in tough games,” said Mapeza.

Mapeza is not new to the pressure that comes with being in the title race after he led the now-defunct Monomotapa to the title in 2008.

He will be hoping to take the title outside Harare and Bulawayo, a feat that was only achieved by St Paul’s Musami in 1966.

Ngezi went into their midweek fixture against Chicken Inn topping the table, but were dislodged by their fellow platinum miners after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Chicken Inn.

Former champions Dynamos who have mastered the art of sneaking on teams at the final hurdle pose a big threat to the miner’s title aspirations.

Matchday 33 fixtures

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava), Bantu Rovers v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Caps United v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), Yadah FC v Highlanders (Rufaro), How Mine v Shabanie Mine (Luveve, 1PM), Chicken Inn v Chapungu (Luveve), Hwange v Harare City (Colliery), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (Morris Depot), Triangle United v Tsholotsho FC (Gibbo)

Matchday 34 (weekend of November 25/26): Bulawayo City v Bantu Rovers, Dynamos v Chicken Inn, Chapungu v FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle, Tsholotsho FC v Black Rhinos, ZPC Kariba v Hwange, Hrare City v How Mine, Shabanie Mine v Yadah FC, Highlanders v Caps United.

