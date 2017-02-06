Can Zimbabwe host Afcon?

February 6, 2017 Sport

Steve Vickers in Libreville, Gabon
ONE question that I always ask when I get to attend a major sporting events like the Africa Cup of Nations is, can Zimbabwe do it?

Do we have the capability to host the Nations Cup one day? What would it take? Could we put on a better show than a country like Gabon?

On the third question there, I feel that there’s no doubt we could be better hosts than Gabon. Attendances have been low here, and surely as a football-loving nation we could fill stadiums, with the likes of Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez on show.

Our hotels are among the best in Africa, far better than Gabon’s, and we have good road infrastructure linking our cities — not the case in Gabon.

The answer to the second question is complex — to get to host the Nations Cup, you need friends in African football. We were given the right to host the 2000 edition, but it was taken away from us and given to Ghana and Nigeria.

It’s widely believed that this came as the result of bad blood between Caf president Issa Hayatou and the then Zifa chairman Leo Mugabe.

On the other hand, Guinea was given the 2023 Nations Cup without the tournament having a formal bidding process. Caf said it was for Guinea’s ‘commitment’, after losing out on bidding for 2019 and 2021 on the same day.

Then, on our capability to host, it’s an expensive undertaking. These days Caf requires the host nation to use stadiums in four cities, with a minimum capacity of  20 000. The pitches must be grass, not artificial.

So Barbourfields and the National Sports Stadium would be up to standard, or nearly there. But we would have to build new stadiums in two other cities, such as Gweru and Mutare.

The cost of the state-of-the-art stadiums used in Gabon is mind-boggling.

There are no official figures, but some say that $500 million was spent and other accounts put the cost of the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville at over $200 million, and the brand new Oyem and Port-Gentil stadiums at $60 million and $70 million respectively.

It seems that there was assistance with the astronomical cost from China, who built the stadiums and may have given soft loans.

So the cost factor would be the biggest barrier to us staging the Nations Cup, but I still believe that it will happen one day!

— Sportszone.co.zw
  • Mucha Mupezeni

    lowest cost will probably come from renovating Barbourfields. cost could come to $10 million. Bulawayo has a few hotels and motels that can support Afcon accommodation. Nearest towns are Masvingo and Gweru which can help with accommodation. The third city option is Mutare by upgrading Sakubva to twenty thousand sitting capacity plus seating and upgrading of changing rooms – cost total around $15 million. An artificial surface will cost 2million or less but maintaining the good green grass much less. Hotels around nyanga, vumba and juliasdale mutare about. Transport infrastructiure is adequate for the hosting of such a tourney. We also have Torwood stadium in redcliff that can be renovated for up to $15 million as well. But is supported by accommodation in gweru, kwekwe and zvishavane. For the tournament all teams are considered at home. Which makes upgrading playing surfaces at Mbizo, Lancashire, Ascot and Mkoba for training purposes. All hotels and motels are within 60 – 100 kilometres of all match venues. But those wishing to camp in Zvishavane (180km) have access to a fitness centre and two PSL venues in mandava and maglas and extra privacy. The trick is to use local rather overseas expertise and labour. Harare does not need anything because of the NSS apart from plastic seats. There is luveve, hartsfield, white city as training venues in Bulawayo, And gwanzura, rufaro, show grounds and Arena B in Harare. What really lacks are adequately equipped fitness centres within the country. Especially mutare and Gweru. I believe some universities and schools may have gyms that may not be up to scratch. First let negotiate the CHAN hosting. That will be cheaper. We will just go the Rwandan way or take a leaf out of their books. We can host Chan without putting ourselves under unnecessary pressure. All matches can be played on natural grass which means cheaper training surfaces which are readily available. I would put the cost of hosting Chan at less than $10 million and Afcon at $100 million. Friends are very few at the moment.Victoria falls and Hwange could also be an alternative option using an upgraded colliery ground.