Canadians join Bosso training

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR Canadian players from First Mobile Sports Academy began training with Highlanders yesterday, with the Bosso technical team saying room for registration was open if they impressed during their stint.

The players are all below the age of 22 and are coming to Africa for the first time.

Left-back Giovanni Junior De Fazio (20), right-winger Gurvir Singh Johal (21), left-back Kurt Skeritt (20) and central midfielder Gary Bhullar (20) took part in Bosso’s two-hour training session at Barbourfields Stadium.

“I understand they were recommended by their mentors in Canada. If they are good enough, I see no reason why we should not register them as part of our 2017 first team squad,” said coach Erol Akbay.

The attachments were facilitated by Isaac Mbedzi, a Zimbabwean-based in Canada who is also the FMSA director.

“I am here because I want to pursue my dream to be a footballer and play for Highlanders, one of the biggest clubs in Zimbabwe and win. I am a member of the FMSA developmental squad which won the Dana Cup and Continental Cup in Ohio and we were in the top 16 in the Gothia Cup of the biggest world youth tournament,” said De Fazio.

Johal said he was motivated by Mbedzi to come to Zimbabwe since he always spoke passionately about Highlanders.

“I hope to convince the team here and stay for at least a season,” said Johal, whose sentiments were shared by Skeritt and Bhullar.

Speaking from his base in Quebec, Canada yesterday, Mbedzi said they would not hesitate to release the players if they make the grade.

“We try by all means to market the Highlanders brand here in Canada and who knows someone with resources might bring Bosso here on a pre-season tour or even Canadian sides playing in Major League Soccer could also undertake tours for some matches at Barbourfields Stadium. If any of the players make the grade at Highlanders, we will definitely issue a clearance letter,” said Mbedzi.

@skhumoyo2000