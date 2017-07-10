Cancer kills 4 women a day

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

FOUR women die of cervical cancer in Zimbabwe daily amid reports that the disease burden is worsened by the high HIV prevalence rate.

Speaking during a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) media family planning awareness workshop in Kadoma last week, the agency’s reproductive health specialist, Dr Edwin Mapeta, said the prevalence of cervical cancer was worrying.

“Four women in Zimbabwe die daily due to cervical cancer and what worries is that despite the numerous cancer screening institutions that the Government has set, only about 13 percent of women at risk have bothered to go for screening,” said Dr Mapeta.

“Our HIV prevalence has also increased the number of cervical cancer detected annually. From about 2 200 that we diagnose of cervical cancer yearly, 1 400 of them die.”

Dr Mapeta said many women shun Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Cervicography (VIAC) screening which could save many lives as it is conducted free of charge.

“Members of the public should understand that going for VIAC screening is less expensive than treating cancer at an advanced stage. Unlike in the olden days when we only relied on Pap smear which is expensive for many people, they can now access VIAC screening for free from over 52 sites including district and provincial hospitals countrywide,” said Dr Mapeta.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council service delivery coordinator Ms Otilia Mupfambisi said engaging in sexual activity at an early stage increased one’s risk of contracting cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer is caused by the HPV found in the foreskin. Excessive and vigorous sexual tendencies cause friction and then accumulation of the virus in the woman’s body.

“We encourage young women to delay sexual activity, it is too risky for anyone below the age of 16 to indulge in sexual intercourse. We also encourage men to get circumcised as cutting the foreskin has been scientifically proven to reduce a woman’s risk to cervical cancer,” said Ms Mupfambisi.

According to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Related Cancers in Zimbabwe report (ICO/WHO 2013), all women who are 15 years and above are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Risk factors include early age of sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, HIV infection, Sexually Transmitted Infections and smoking. Estimates indicate that every year 2 270 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 1 451 die from the disease.

Lack of information and access to screening and treatment services contributes to the high mortality especially in rural areas. —@thamamoe