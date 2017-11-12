Cancer patient uses mbanje as treatment

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO cancer patient who was found in possession of dagga has told a local court that he uses the drug to treat the disease.

Daniel Phiri (43) pleaded guilty to possessing dagga before Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube last Friday.

Mr Ncube remanded Phiri out of custody to today for sentencing.

Phiri told the court that he applies mbanje on his privates, which have allegedly been affected by the cancer.

“I was told by someone that mbanje helps cure cancer, so I have been rubbing it on my manhood for quite some time,” said Phiri.

Prosecuting Mrs Memory Ndlovu said Phiri was last Thursday found in possession of 40 grammes of dagga, which has an estimated street value of $40.

“On August 17, detectives from Western Commonage CID received information that the accused had dagga at his home. Detectives proceeded to house number 3700 Magwegwe North and searched the house, leading to the recovery of 20 twists of mbanje in a small container and the arrest of the accused,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

She said Phiri was taken to CID Bulawayo, where the dagga was weighed in his presence.

A number of small studies of smoked marijuana found that it can be helpful in treating nausea and vomiting from cancer chemotherapy.

Others have also found that inhaled marijuana can be helpful treatment of neuropathic pain, which pain is caused by damaged nerves.

Other studies suggest that smoked marijuana has also helped improve food intake in HIV positive patients.

Last month the Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said the Government was considering legalising mbanje for health reasons.—@NyarieBakie