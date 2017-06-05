Cancer stricken youth seeks help

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo who suffers from cancer of the throat is seeking $5 000 to undergo surgery and get medication.

Patrick Maseko of Luveve suburb grew up in a child headed family where he is the eldest.

He lives with his unemployed brother, Peter Maseko (21).

Patrick was diagnosed with cancer of the throat in February last year.

He has failed to go for treatment as he has failed to raise the money required for him to be admitted into a hospital and have the procedure performed on him.

The cancer has damaged his windpipe and he has been fitted with a tube that protrudes out of his neck to allow him to breathe.

Eating is a challenge as most of the food that he attempts to swallow comes out through the hole in his throat.

The breathing tube was inserted into his voice box and as a result, he can no longer speak.

One has to watch his lips closely to understand what he says.

“My life is very hard. The pain that I endure is just too much. I struggle to breathe, to eat and to bath. I now feel like my younger brother is doing for me more than a child should,” he said.

Patrick’s brother says he wishes that his brother could get help so that he can also continue with school.

He said: “I cannot even look for a job to take care of us because I have to be here all the time to help my brother with whatever that he needs. Life gets really difficult because sometimes we survive on handouts. My grandfather stays in Lobengula, he used to assist us, but he is also not well. He is 87 years old and needs to be taken care of himself.”

Patrick said the operation was pegged at $2 000, excluding hospital admission and medication. He needs about $200 monthly for pain medication.

He also needs $7 daily to have his wounds dressed at a clinic.

Well-wishers can contact the family on 0776 049 695.

