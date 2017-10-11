Caps probe Maglas incident

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

CAPS United, still battling to clear their name from the controversy that saw their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Shabanie abandoned due to crowd trouble, have assigned their board member responsible for supporters to get to the bottom of the incident.

The match was called off in the 65th minute after assistant referee Thomas Kusosa was hit by a missile, thrown from the stand housing the Green Machine fans, after flagging off a move that resulted in Kudzi Nyamupfukudza putting the ball into the back of the net.

The call by Kusosa, and the delayed reaction by referee Philani Ncube to see his assistant’s flag, appeared to anger the travelling supporters desperate to see their team end a lengthy winless streak at Maglas.

“As Caps United Football Club, we would like to categorically state that we do not in any way tolerate acts of hooliganism and violence before, during and after matches,” the defending league champions said in a statement.

“Such embarrassing and life-threatening disturbances should be condemned in strongest terms.

“In regard to the ugly scenes that transpired at Maglas Stadium on Sunday, the Board Member responsible for our supporters (Abraham Kawadza) has been assigned to conduct investigations and fans who will be caught on the wrong side of the law will be brought to book.

“We also appeal to law enforcing agents to assist us in apprehending the culprits.”

The PSL are expected to hand down a ruling on the case in the coming days after going through the reports from both Shabanie and Makepekepe.

Harare City, How Mine and Bulawayo City are already through to the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals.