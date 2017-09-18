Caps win marred by fan injury

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 0 -1 Caps United

A HORRIFIC injury suffered by a Caps United fan spoiled the Green Machine’s victory in the Harare Derby at Rufaro yesterday as the champions flexed their muscles to beat another side in the running for the championship.

Dominic Chungwa scored the all-important goal yesterday.

But Makepekepe’s celebrations were spoiled by news that one of their fans was battling for life in hospital after he fell, head-first, into the ground from the bay that houses the Green Machine fans as they celebrated Chungwa’s goal.

Caps United director Farai Jere told our Harare Bureau last night that they were waiting for update from board member responsible for supporters Abraham Kawadza, who was at the hospital last night.

Jere and another board member doctor Mordecai Sachikonye immediately rushed to the ambulance before the supporter left the stadium.

“He was bleeding and according to Dr Sachikonye he was suspected of having cracked a bone in the head and has head injuries,’’ said Jere.

‘’But the doctor believes he didn’t break his neck which might be a good thing. He was rushed to the hospital and our supporters representative escorted him to the hospital.

‘’Our board member, Kawadza, went to the hospital after the match, so we will have a full update on his condition later in the evening.’’

On the pitch, Lloyd Chitembwe’s men meant business from the first whistle, John Zhuwawu’s effort was blocked following a fine move which was initiated by Phineas Bamusi and involved Chungwa.

By the quarter-of-the-hour mark, Caps United had created three good chances but fluffed all of them.

The move by the technical team to move skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi to the right side of the midfield paid off as he flourished there unlike in the previous match where his slow pace opened an avenue on the right side of their defence.

That side was well marshalled by youthful Goodwin Goriyati.

Dynamos could have scored, too, in the first half when forward Tawanda Macheke’s effort beat Caps United goalie Jorum Muchambo, who was in goals in the absence of Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda, only for Goriyati to clear the ball before crossing the line.

Then, exciting winger Cleopas Kaupurika found himself unmarked in the box but skied his effort after some fine work by Ocean Mushure.

The absence of three key players – Christian Ntouba, Tichaona Chipunza and defender Lincolin Zvasiya – was badly felt.

The Glamour Boys suffered a further blow when central defender Obey Mwerahari limped off with an injury, 25 minutes before time, and was replaced by Jimmy Konono.

“Games of this magnitude at times you don’t have many chances but we could not take them on and if you cannot score you cannot win. So it was a bad day for us,’’ said DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa.

“We lost as a team and not necessarily in the middle of the park. They didn’t have numerous chances, they had their chance and took it. I am sure we had some few chances as well but we never created good chances and if you do not score, you don’t win matches.

“Obviously, as a team we would want to be consistent, but these things happen in football and you cannot cry over that, it’s part and parcel of the game.

‘’It is pity that those that came in to fill the shoes, failed to deliver today (yesterday).’’

The coach said their fate was still in their hands.

“You look at the number of matches we have played, we still have a game (outstanding), the teams on top of us are two points away so we cannot cry much, if we win our games we will be in a better position come end of season,” he said.

Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe was a happy man.

“Comparing the first game that we played against them at the National Sports Stadium, there was a vast improvement in the way we applied ourselves, especially from the word go, in fact, throughout the game, very worrisome the avalanche of chances we were creating and missing.

“We could have been punished. We need to improve in that area but at the end of the day we are happy, we thoroughly deserved the three points,” said Mathe.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Makaha, P. Dube, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari (J. Konono 67th min), G. Mukambi, G. Saunyama, C. Kapupurika, T. Macheke, Q. Kangadze (E. Mandiranga 76th min), O. Mushure(T. Simango 79th min).

Caps United: J. Muchambo, J, Jangano, G, Goriyati, K. Nyamupfukudza, S. Makatuka, D. Chafa, M. Muchenje, H. Zvirekwi, P. Bamusi, J. Zhuwawu, D. Chungwa (A. Chidiebere 89th min).