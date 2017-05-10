‘Car thief’ school head ‘escapes’ from custody

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A Sabiwa Primary School headmaster in Gwanda, Marvellous Moyo who is facing charges of stealing a car he had sold to a fellow resident, allegedly escaped from custody.

Moyo allegedly stole the vehicle and sold it again to another resident leading to his arrest.

The accused who escaped when police were about to put him in cells, was later re-arrested.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to escaping from lawful custody and car theft charges when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

He was remanded out of custody on his own cognisance and the trial continues tomorrow.

Three witnesses who are all police officers have already testified in his case of escaping from lawful custody and judgment is expected to be delivered tomorrow after which trial for allegedly stealing the vehicle will resume.

Prosecutor, Ms Teererai Mahohoma said sometime in March this year, Moyo was arrested for a case of car theft and was taken to Gwanda police station.

When in the charge office as police officers were signing the detention book to put him in holding cells, Moyo allegedly told them that he had left his money in his car.

A police officer escorted him to his car which was parked at a car park outside the police station, but when he opened it, he allegedly got in and locked himself inside.

He allegedly refused to come out and at midnight, he drove away to his home.

Moyo allegedly only came back to the police station the following morning, leading to his arrest.

In the car theft matter, Prosecutor, Ms Mahohoma said in August 2015, Moyo sold a Mazda 626 to the complainant for $1 400.

He was paid $1 000 and delivered the car to the new owner after agreeing that the balance would be paid upon handing the vehicle’s registration book to the complainant.

Moyo allegedly promised to bring the registration book within two weeks but did not fulfil the promise.

After a month, the vehicle went missing from the complainant’s house and Moyo allegedly admitted that he had taken it for some checks and would bring it back, only to sell it to another person.

@richardmuponde