“Car thief’s” mum collapses in court

A WOMAN from Khumalo suburb in Bulawayo yesterday collapsed in court after a magistrate remanded her son in custody for allegedly stealing their tenant’s car.

Ms Sithembile Mangena was shocked when magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya remanded her son Praise Mangena (37) in custody for allegedly stealing a Datsun car which belongs to Mr Simbarashe Khumbula.

The court heard that Mr Khumbula had made an application to withdraw the case but Mr Tashaya did not accept it and remanded Mangena in custody to April 19.

The woman left the court in tears and immediately fell unconscious.

After 20 minutes, the police called an ambulance but Ms Mangena recovered consciousness before she was taken to hospital.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonse Makonese said on April 11, Mr Khumbula left his car at home and proceeded to the city centre.

“When the complainant came back, he discovered that his motor vehicle was missing. The complainant enquired about the whereabouts of his car but the accused person did not give him a satisfactory response,” said Mr Makonese.

“After three days the complainant made a police report leading to the arrest of the accused person and recovery of the car in New Parklands suburb.”

