Carl finds gold in small towns

Nonsikelelo Moyo, Showbiz Reporter

Comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube has challenged artistes to get out of their comfort zones by moving from ‘big cities’ to explore untapped markets in smaller towns.

Ncube, whose stand-up comedy reminds many of popular South African comedian Trevor Noah, said this while in Victoria Falls where he performed for almost an hour at the Three Monkeys Restaurant on Saturday. The appreciative crowd mostly made up of tourists, watched in awe as Ncube kept them laughing, showing them why he was the best Zimbabwe has to offer.

Speaking after his performance, Ncube said Victoria Falls was an untapped market which needs to be explored because of its diversity.

“During my quest to break the Guinness World Record, I noticed that Victoria Falls has a huge market that presents a potential to artists, more than what’s being offered in big cities like Harare and Bulawayo. The difference between Victoria Falls and either Bulawayo or Harare is that, all shows I did were attended by a different audience whereas in the capitals, you realise it’s the same crowd.

“As a comedian it then becomes difficult to develop your jokes in big cities because the audience isn’t varied,” he said.

The comedian said Victoria Falls was more of a training ground as he polishes his acts each time he visits.

The comedian who now resides in Kadoma where he is pursuing business interests and promoting comedy, has not had a chance to rest as he has been taking his comedy to different parts of the world for the past eight months. He is now preparing to travel to Oman for comedy shows there.

“For the past couple of months, I’ve been performing in different countries and I’ll be leaving for Oman on Thursday for a tour I’ve dubbed ‘Homeless’,” said Ncube.

But before leaving the country, the Zimbabwe German Society will tonight host a Farewell Roasting comedy show for him in Harare.

