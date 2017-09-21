Cash incentive for Mighty Warriors

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

MIGHTY Warriors’ all-weather friend, businessman Lewis Muzhara has enticed the team with an offer of $200 for each player if they beat Kenya today to reach the final of the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championship.

The senior women’s national team takes on a confident Kenya at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon in the second semi-final.

Muzhara said he was unable to follow the Mighty Warriors in the championship due to business commitments.

“I have always wanted to see the Mighty Warriors succeed and my hope is that this incentive will push them to make the country proud. It is unfortunate I have not been able to watch them playing this tournament, but I am fully behind the side and will make an effort to come down to Bulawayo tomorrow and cheer them on in the semi-final against Kenya,” said Muzhara.

Muzhara, who runs LM Auctioneers, has been at the forefront of supporting the ladies national teams and women’s football in general through various sponsorships, including the LM Auctioneers Cup that involves Super League teams.

Mighty Warriors striker Rutendo Makore said despite making it to the semi-finals through the benevolence of Kenya, there will not be any pay back as they seek to retain the Cosafa Cup they won in 2011 when the last tournament was held in Harare.

“I am ready to breach Kenya’s defence and I feel I will score two goals as we seek to make it to the final. Qualifying as the best runners-up will certainly propel us to work harder in tomorrow’s game,” Makore said.