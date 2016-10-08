Cassper confident to fill up Orlando

With just three weeks to go until hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest attempts to make history by filling up Orlando Stadium, the rapper has revealed a star-studded line-up that will help him accomplish this.

Cassper revealed that the likes of Babes Wodumo, Anatii, Nasty C, Riky Rick, DJ Tira, Kwesta and Khuli Chana will join him in setting the stage alight on October 29.

Speaking at a Press conference held earlier in the week, Cassper said he was hoping to sell 40 000 tickets.

He unveiled that MTN and The Department of Arts and Culture were the #FillUpOrlandoStadium official sponsors.

By filling up the stadium, something which has never been done by a local hip-hop artiste, Cassper wants to inspire other artistes.

“I’d like South Africans, Africans or anyone who attends the show to be inspired to be the best that they can be. That’s my story.

“I want to leave you with the motivation to be whatever you want, whatever you can dream of,” he said.

Cassper added: “I was a clown in class and my teachers would always tell me, ‘wena you’re never going to be anything.’”

“Kids are told stuff like that from a young age and the foundation is the most important thing.”

Speaking to the Sun Team, the rapper said: “There’s no plan B, I’m going to fill it up.”

“God has never let me down, so I have no reason to doubt or fear.”

The rapper also revealed that this project is costs millions of rands to organise.

“It’s not just about filling up the stadium with people. It’s about the production and giving people value for their money,” he added.

The number of ticket sales have not yet been confirmed. Ticket prices start at R350. — TimesLive