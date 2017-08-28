Cassper Nyovest returns to Byo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African rapper Cassper Nyovest will make a date with his Bulawayo fans two years after his epic performance in the city where he will showcase his new album Thutho.

Cassper will be in the city on September 15 at the Large City Hall car park and will share the stage with local rapper Cal_Vin, whom he did a collaboration Zikhuphani remix with, house DJ Skaiva, Zimdancehall’s Soul Jah Love and Freeman.

Riding high on his latest album Thutho, Cassper will travel to Harare after the Bulawayo show for another one in the capital.

Organiser of the Bulawayo show Babongile Sikhonjwa said Cassper was making a date with his legion of fans in Bulawayo where he feels loved.

“Cassper is coming to showcase his new album to the people of Bulawayo. He’d a great time when he was last here and has always wanted to perform here again,” said Sikhonjwa.

He said Freeman, Cal_Vin, Skaiva and Soul Jah Love have been doing well locally hence their inclusion on the line up.

“We realised that these artistes are doing well and they have the right tonic to get the fans off their feet.

“They will warm up the stage for Cassper who we expect to shutdown the show in style,” said Sikhonjwa.

Cal_Vin said he this was a great opportunity for him to reunite with Cassper whom he collaborated with.

The last time Cal_Vin shared a stage with Cassper was in Germany during the Urban Africa Festival year.

“It’ll be a great time for me to share the stage with Cassper for the third time in my home city,” said Cal _Vin.

In Harare, the Tito Mboweni hit-maker will perform at the Impala Car Rentals’ 10th Anniversary at the Glamis Arena on September 16.