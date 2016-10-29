Castle Lite Block Party: Bulawayo imbibers enjoy ice cold drinks in open space

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RELAXED having an ice cold drink, listening to good music in an open space is the ideal thing to be doing this searing summer and today’s Castle Lite Block Party in Bulawayo is undeniably the place to be.

The space along 8th Avenue, between Fife Street and Jason Moyo has been cordoned off to accommodate party goers who will be entertained by comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa, Cal_Vin, Reverb 7 and top DJs, Liz, Mzoe, Kead Wikead, Crazy Black and Miss Pam.

Ice cold Castle Lite 440ml lagers will be sold for $1 each at the event which is free of charge.

Attention will not be on the stage and drinks alone as a number of ‘Extra Cold’ activities lined up include the new Castle Lite Unlocker Challenge, the Extra Cold Challenge Units and Extra Cold Photo Booth.

However, access to the event will not be permitted to persons under the age of 18 years.

“As one of the stringent safety measures in line with international best practice at events, event-goers will not be permitted to bring onto the site any bottles, or any other beverage containers, narcotics, weapons, glass, or any other contraband materials. Screening measures will be in place to enforce this requirement,” said Delta Beverages marketing manager, Patricia Murambinda.

Cal_Vin, affectionately known as that Luveve Boy said he was ready to rock the stage.

“I’ve been rehearsing hard for the Castle Lite Block Party. I’ll perform some of my new music and mix it with the popular tracks. People should come through to have a good time,” said Cal_Vin.

“I’d like to thank Delta Beverages for organising the Block Party and affording us a chance to showcase our talent.”

DJ Mzoe, a veteran in the industry said he was eager to perform in front of a large crowd.

“On the dance floor people will be dancing and I’ll be contributing my bit to making people drink as many Castle Lites as possible with non-stop action from the decks,” said DJ Mzoe.

Fast-rising female DJ Liz said she would be taking requests for songs before her set today.

“If people have specific tracks they want to hear, they can let me know on my Facebook page. It’s a street bash so most definitely, I want to keep people dancing till the next day.

“I’ll be going hard with commercial music and will definitely add new local and international tracks,” said DJ Liz.

Another female DJ, Miss Pam said: “It’s going to be epic! People will dance and enjoy like never before.”

As imbibers in Bulawayo drink the day away, those in Harare will be busy on braai stands as they will be on a quest to break a record by braaing 10 tonnes of meat for charity. Also a Delta affair, the Castle Lager Biggest Braai Day will take place this afternoon at Alexandra Sports Club.

Murambinda said, for every kilogramme of meat consumed, Castle Lager will donate an equivalent amount that will be shared equally by Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Hospital.

“We’re encouraging everyone to participate in this worthy cause remembering that for every glass of Castle Lager raised, the cheer goes way beyond the beer to help our brothers and sisters who are hospitalised,” said Murambinda.

Entertainment will be provided by gig-masters — Oliver Mtukudzi, Ammara Brown, Judgement Yard, Killer T, DJ Chucknosis, DJ Stavo and Doc Vikela.

For one to get access to the venue, they have to pay an entrance fee of $5 that will guarantee them a braai pack and 1L of Castle Lager.

